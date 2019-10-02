At its annual hardware event in New York City today, Microsoft refreshed its Surface Pro with updated specs and USB-C support. The price tag has also changed slightly: The Surface Pro 7 starts at $749 ($150 less than its predecessor).

Microsoft has simply replaced the Mini DisplayPort with USB-C. There is still a USB-A port for all your existing accessories. Adding a USB-C port finally puts the Surface Pro on par with the Surface Book 2 of two years ago and last year’s Surface Go. Surface fans have long asked for USB-C ports and Microsoft has been very slowly delivering.

More to love from the Pro you know. Meet the new Surface Pro 7. #MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/UnldLXElIZ — Microsoft Surface (@surface) October 2, 2019

Surface Pro 7 comes with 10th-generation Intel Core processors (upgradeable all the way up to quad-core) and starts at 128GB of SSD storage (upgradable to 1TB). Like its predecessor, the Surface Pro 7 still comes with 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB of RAM.

Otherwise, the design is largely unchanged. The Surface Pro 7 still has a 12.3-inch display. The Surface Pro 6 was available in black and silver, and so is the Surface Pro 7.

