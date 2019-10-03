MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 3, 2019–

Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Intel, Bosch, LGE & Panasonic among AI pioneers to join the second annual Edge AI Summit at the Computer History Museum, Nov 20-21, 2019.

Down at the endpoint and even sensor level, innovations in hardware and algorithms have enabled machine learning to run on battery and solar power. Concurrently, the rollout of edge infrastructure and 5G is enabling greater compute resources to be placed geographically and logically close to the sources of data, and better networking between endpoints, edge nodes and the cloud.

Technology is approaching a point where perhaps the main limitation for AI practitioners is imagination. This year’s Edge AI Summit will unveil some of the most imaginative use cases of machine learning at the edge, from aquaculture to automotive, touching on developments in AR/VR, autonomous systems, computer vision & reinforcement learning.

Between 250-300 attendees are expected to attend, with topics focusing on the network and infrastructure needed to support large scale machine learning use cases in edge environments, and the architectural & engineering challenges of embedding AI on devices.

Key speakers include:

Caroline Chan – VP & GM, 5G Infrastructure Division, Network Platform Group: Intel

Moe Tanabian – CVP & GM, Intelligent Devices: Microsoft

Cheng Wang – Co-Founder & SVP, Architecture & Engineering: Flex Logix

Ajay Nair – Product Lead, Edge ML: Google

Vikas Chandra – Director, AI Research: Facebook

Vera Serdiukova – Product Manager, Advanced AI: LGE

Marcellino Gemelli – Director, Global Business Development: Bosch Sensortec

Rashmi Gopinath – Managing Director: M12 (Microsoft Ventures)

Christos Kolias – Principal, Orange

Brian Stevenson – VP, Ecosystem Strategy & Partnerships: Ericsson

The event will also feature an exclusive, invite-only workshop hosted by Microsoft, evaluating the adoption of AI at the Edge, which will give registered attendees (under NDA) a chance to review early, unreleased Microsoft Edge AI products.

Similar to other events hosted by Kisaco Research, such as the AI Hardware Summit, the event is expecting announcements of new Edge AI solutions on both the hardware and software side. Press & media passes will be available.

