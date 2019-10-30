(Reuters) — Uber said it would not share real-time location data of its electric bike riders with the city of Los Angeles, saying it would violate their privacy.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) had sought the data and has threatened to suspend the company’s license to operate the electric bike service, Jump, unless it complies with its request.

Uber also said it is filing a lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court to seek a temporary restraining order against the suspension of its license.

“We believe that LADOT’s requirements to share sensitive on-trip data compromises our customers’ expectations of data privacy and security. Therefore, we had no choice but to pursue a legal challenge,” the ride-hailing company said.

Uber bought Jump, which allows electric bikes to be rented through the Uber app, in April last year.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)