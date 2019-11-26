Canvasing software logs is tricky business when you’re juggling multiple dev environments. About 50% of logging statements don’t include any information about critical things like variable state at the time of an error, according to GitHub and OverOps surveys, which is perhaps why developers spend an estimated one fourth of their time — more than a full day out of the work week — on troubleshooting.

This unfortunate state of affairs motivated Lior Redlus, Ariel Assaraf, and Guy Kroupp to found Coralogix in 2014. The San Francisco-based startup provides AI-imbued analytics solutions addressing a host of software delivery and maintenance challenges. Its suite automatically clusters log records back to their patterns and identifies connections among those patterns, forming baseline flows for comparison and future study.

The approach has backers impressed, it would seem. Coralogix today announced a $10 million series A round led by Aleph, bringing its total raised to $16.2 million. StageOne Ventures, Janvest Capital Partners, and 2B Angels also participated in the raise, which CEO Assaraf said will accelerate Coralogix’s work in cybersecurity.

Coralogix’s eponymous software-as-a-service (SaaS) product automatically creates what Assaraf calls “component-level” insights from log data, in part by applying machine learning to software releases to spot quality issues. Scaling from hundreds to millions of logs with integrations for popular languages and platforms like Docker, Python, Heroku, .NET, Kubernetes, and Java, the toolset spotlights anomalies and affords developers access to a full suite of identification, drilldown, correlation, visualization, and remediation tools.

There’s more in tow for customers with a Coralogix subscription. The service can automatically enrich web logs with IP blacklists to identify suspicious activity across tech stacks while issuing alerts when new errors or critical log entries occur in any environment or component. Separately, an integrated security information and event management (SIEM) and intrusion detection system taps machine learning to pinpoint anomalies within network packets, server events, and audit logs.

The log management market is expected to reach $1.2 billion by 2022, according to Research and Markets, and Coralogix isn’t the only startup leveraging AI to surface abnormalities. Mountain View-based LogDNA raised $25 million last December to further develop its AI-powered tools that surface data to mitigate outages. Anandot, which is based in Israel, claims it analyzed over 5.2 billion data points per day within six months to launch its log-monitoring platform. That’s not to mention Moogsoft, Logz.io, Loom Systems, Dynatrace, and Perspica, all of which use some form of AI to expedite DevOps processes.

But despite the competition, Coralogix has managed to grow its client base to over 1,000 brands to date, among them Payoneer, BookMyShow, PayU, Monday.com, Postman, Decathlon, Taylor Stitch, BioCatch, Spot.IM, Hoodline, Camping World, Playbuzz, Fiverr, Decathalon, Postman, KFC, and Caesars Entertainment. “My CTO Yoni Farin and I rebuilt Coralogix in 2017 to help companies manage the growing complexity of distributed cloud applications. Here we are two years later, and it’s astonishing what we’ve been able to achieve,” said Assaraf.

Coinciding with this morning’s fundraising announcement, Matt Handler, former VP of sales and Channel at Sumo Logic, and Guy Bloch, former COO of EMEA at Splunk, will join the Coralogix board of directors.