Passwords can be a bear sometimes — particularly if you’re prone to forgetting them. In an effort to help users regain access to their Facebook profiles when they lose track of their login information, Facebook today announced that it’s rolling out updated login, registration, and recovery screens to its apps in regions where email addresses are less commonly used to create accounts, such as developing countries in Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

Typically, Facebook requests numbers from a phone’s primary SIM card to prefill fields on registration, login, and account recovery pages. The company works with service providers to enable this such that when people create new accounts or log into existing ones, it requests a current number from the mobile network to do things like automatically fill in relevant login fields.

The new screens disclose that Facebook requests and receives up-to-date phone numbers from said networks, and they provide users an opportunity to opt out of sharing their number for account access purposes. Additionally, on the Facebook app as well as Facebook Lite and Facebook’s mobile website, the logout screens have been updated with an option to save login information to make it easier to access accounts in the future.

In the newest Facebook apps and website, users in selected countries will see new tools allowing them to indicate whether they prefer to share their number. Those who choose not to won’t see their number from the mobile network to prefill various forms — but they might see it entered automatically if they’ve saved the number in-app or on-device or if they’ve previously logged in with it.

Facebook notes that when users make any change, their preference will only be saved for the device and app or browser they’re using. If they use a different browser, they’ll see the same screens again.