Kohler continues to expand its line of smart home kitchen and bath products with the introduction of a smart showerhead speaker so you can sing in the shower. It also has a home water purification system, a touchless kitchen faucet, a touchless toilet, and a new smart shower system.

Wisconsin-based Kohler is introducing these smart home products at CES 2020, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas next week. Larry Yuen, group president of kitchen and bath at Kohler, said in a statement that the company is adding smart controls and hands-free experiences. And that pretty much means that the innovations you see in commercial bathrooms or kitchens are making their way into homes. It’s like a technology waterfall, as these technologies start out at the high end and eventually make it to your home.

Just not my home yet. I’m waiting for the day when smart products don’t cost more than ordinary products. But that may be wishful thinking.

If you do enjoy smart potties and the like, you can control many of them through the Kohler Konnect app for iOS and Android devices. Powered by the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, Kohler Konnect offers support in select products for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

New additions to the Kohler smart home offering on display at CES 2020 include:

Moxie showerhead + smart speaker: The new Moxie showerhead and wireless smart speaker blends the Kohler Performance Showering with sound designed by Harman Kardon. The showerhead features a full-coverage spray and a smart speaker with built-in voice assistant. The portable speaker delivers natural sound balance and the assistant allows hands-free control.

Aquifer Refine water purification system with Kohler Konnect: You can add this to any kitchen, giving access to quality water every day at home. With three-stage filtration, the Aquifer Refine eliminates harmful contaminants such as lead, mercury, select pharmaceuticals, bacteria, and viruses from kitchen water. It features Wi-Fi connectivity to monitor water usage and filter life, built-in leak detection, and optional auto-replenishment of filters via Amazon Dart.

Setra touchless kitchen faucet with Kohler Konnect: Kohler adds to its touchless and connected kitchen faucet portfolio with Setra, offering touchless on/off operation through a sensor and on/off and measured-dispense operation via a voice assistant. Setra also monitors water usage and lets consumers track consumption in the Kohler Konnect app.

DTV Mode digital shower system: DTV Mode provides push-button control of Kohler’s digital shower with an integrated temperature dial. DTV Mode is available in three configurations — bath/shower, dual shower, and bath only. Create customized bath presets, adjust maximum temperature for added safety, and remotely start your shower or bath from the app.

Touchless Toilet: The new Touchless Toilet offers touchless flushing through a sensor in the flush lever of the toilet. By hovering your hand in front of the lever, you can flush without spreading bacteria. The flush lever also features a nightlight, which you can adjust through the Kohler app.

In past years, Kohler introduced other smart home products:

Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror: This features a grooming mirror, adjustable LED lights, a motion-activated wayfinding nightlight, and hermetically sealed speakers that maximize stereo sound quality.

Sensate touchless kitchen faucet: The Sensate touchless kitchen faucet with Kohler Konnect allows users to turn the water on or off and dispense measured amounts of water through manual control, motion-based interactions, or simple voice commands.

Numi 2.0 intelligent toilet: Numi offers water efficiency controls, personalized cleansing and dryer functions, a heated seat, and high-quality built-in speakers. The dynamic multi-colored ambient lighting and audio enhancements on Kohler’s flagship intelligent toilet make it unique. Amazon Alexa built into the product provides access to tens of thousands of skills and simple voice control of Numi’s features.

DTV+ shower system: The DTV+ showering system brings water, sound, steam, and lighting together to deliver a spa-like experience. A touchscreen interface allows every element to be controlled and customized. Kohler Konnect adds voice and app control to access presets, make adjustments, or use water-saving features.

PureWarmth heated toilet seat: The PureWarmth heated toilet seat offers three temperature settings and an integrated adjustable nightlight. The PureWarmth app lets you adjust the temperature level and timing of the heat, as well as lighting duration and ambiance.

Kohler automatic standby generators: Kohler automatic standby generators are permanently installed outside a home, similar to a central air conditioning unit. They attach to existing natural gas or propane lines and turn on automatically within seconds when the power goes out. Standby generators can power an entire house.