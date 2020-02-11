Samsung today debuted the Galaxy Buds+ with improved battery life and 2-way speakers to play high notes and bass. The second-generation Galaxy Buds made to compete with Apple’s AirPods will cost $149, go on sale Feb. 14, and come in cloud blue, white, and black.

Through a Spotify integration, Galaxy Buds+ users can long press the touch pad to play recommended songs based on your previous playing history.

The news was announced today at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which took place at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. The G20 smartphone and the Galaxy Z Flip, the latest foldable smartphone, also made their debut today.

Like the original Galaxy Buds introduced at Unpacked one year ago, Galaxy Buds+ offer IPX2 water resistance, wireless charging, noise reduction, and a touch pad on each earbud to control audio playback, skip a song, or answer a phone call.

A command to locate lost earbuds, allow in ambient sound, or have earbuds read notifications from your smartphone can be controlled with a smartphone app.

Galaxy Buds+ can deliver 11 hours of playback compared to 6 hours for the original Buds. When combined with the carrying case for charging the buds, Galaxy Buds+ can carry up to 22 hours of battery power. It also comes with fast charge capabilities, so 3 minutes of charging can yield one hour of playback time.

Galaxy Buds+ also come with an added subwoofer and sound by AKG.