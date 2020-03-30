The U.K. government has announced new measures to crack down on the spread of false coronavirus information online, including dedicated specialist units to tackle misinformation.

The new rapid response unit will operate from inside the U.K.’s Cabinet Office, and will look at ways to counter “harmful narratives” on the internet — this will include addressing the scourge of “experts” that issue false and harmful misinformation, as well as fraudsters operating phishing scams.

“We need people to follow expert medical advice and stay at home, protect the NHS [National Health Service] and save lives,” U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said in a statement. “It is vital that this message hits home and that misinformation and disinformation which undermines it is knocked down quickly.”

“Fake news”

Disinformation and “fake news” is one of the major blights on 21st century society, enabled by ubiquitous connectivity that delivers deceptive information directly to people’s pockets 24/7. We’ve already seen how social media can be abused to further political agendas through chicanery, and over the past few months we’ve seen a similar trend emerge with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) referred to this as a massive “infodemic” — an “over-abundance of information — some accurate and some not – that makes it hard for people to find trustworthy sources and reliable guidance when they need it,” according to a report published by WHO in February. In response, social media companies have attempted to separate fact from fiction, with Twitter deleting COVID-19 misinformation that could cause physical harm, and Facebook launching a new Messenger hub to highlight ways that users can identify false or misleading information about COVID-19.

Dowden said that the U.K. government is working directly with technology firm to step up these efforts.

“We’re working with social media companies, and I’ll be pressing them this week for further action to stem the spread of falsehoods and rumors which could cost lives,” he said.

False claims of potential vaccines and far-fetched notions that avoiding cold food or not eating spicy food can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 have been shared widely across social media over the past few months. And “miracle cures” such as rinsing your mouth with a saline solution or drinking bleach have also reared their heads.

According to the U.K. government, it is already identifying up to 70 incidents each week involving “false narratives” involving multiple misleading claims, and its Rapid Response Unit will work toward addressing any new false claims that gain traction by issuing rebuttals on social media, asking platforms to remove the content, and promoting legitimate public health campaigns through “reliable sources.”

Today’s announcement comes as U.K. politician Damian Collins, former chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee, called for new laws that would make it an offence for people to knowingly share misinformation that could endanger public health — such legislation would force people to think twice before re-sharing dubious information.

“For too long there has been a casual acceptance of disinformation as a simple by-product of social media,” Collins told Wired magazine. “The coronavirus crisis tells us this has to change.”