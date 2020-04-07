Google today launched Chrome 81 for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS. Chrome 81 includes an Origin Trial of Web NFC for mobile, early Augmented Reality support, mixed images autoupgraded to HTTPS, and more developer features. You can update to the latest version now using Chrome’s built-in updater or download it directly from google.com/chrome.

With over 1 billion users, Chrome is both a browser and a major platform that web developers must consider. In fact, with Chrome’s regular additions and changes, developers have to stay on top of everything available — as well as what has been deprecated or removed. Among other things, Chrome 81 removes the “discard” element.

Chrome 81 is arriving late. When the coronavirus crisis took hold, millions found themselves spending more time in their browsers as they learn and work from home. But the crisis is also impacting software developers. Google paused Chrome releases, which typically arrive every six weeks, and later came back with an updated schedule. Ultimately, Chrome 81 was delayed, Chrome 82 is being skipped altogether, and Chrome 83 has been moved up a few weeks. Microsoft has followed suit with Edge’s release schedule, consistent with Google’s open source Chromium project, which both Chrome and Edge are based on. Mozilla, however, today committed to not changing Firefox’s release schedule, which sees a new version every four weeks.

Web NFC for mobile

Back in September with the release of Chrome 77, Google introduced Origin Trials, which let you try new features and provide feedback on usability, practicality, and effectiveness to the web standards community. Chrome 81 introduces the mobile web to Near Field Communications (NFC) in an Origin Trial.

NFC is a short-range wireless technology for transmitting small amounts of data between a device and a tag, a reader, or another device. Web NFC allows a web app to read and write to NFC tags. Google hopes the feature will be used to provide information about museum exhibits, to augment a conference badge, to perform inventory management, and so on.

Reading and writing to Web NFC are simple operations, though you will need a little instruction for constructing and interpreting payloads. If you’re a developer, check out Google’s webpage Interact with NFC devices on the web.

Augmented Reality support

In December, Chrome 79 introduced the WebXR Device API, which brings virtual reality to the web. Chrome 81 expands the API with two new immersive features designed to support augmented reality on the web: augmented reality session types and hit testing. Google has also added support for the WebXR Hit Test API, an API for placing objects in a real-world view.

The WebXR Hit Test API now lets you place virtual objects on real-world points in a camera view. The new API captures both the location of a hit test and the orientation of the point that was detected, indicated by a broken blue circle.

Google promises that there’s very little new to learn for using AR if you’re already used the WebXR Hit Test API for VR. The spec was designed to have the same application flow regardless of the degree of augmentation or virtualization. The main change you have to worry about is setting and requesting different properties during object creation. To learn more, check out Google’s article on Web AR.

Mixed images autoupgraded to HTTPS

Google has been coaxing developers to avoid HTTP in a bid to get the web to HTTPS. While Chrome users spend over 90% of their browsing time on HTTPS, Google isn’t done yet. The latest push started in October, when Google laid out its plan for mixed content.

HTTPS is a more secure version of the HTTP protocol used on the internet to connect users to websites. Secure connections are widely considered a necessary measure to decrease the risk of users being vulnerable to content injection (which can result in eavesdropping, man-in-the-middle attacks, and other data modification). Data is kept secure from third parties, and users can be more confident they are communicating with the correct website.

In December, Chrome 79 introduced a setting (lock icon on HTTPS pages => Site Settings) to unblock mixed scripts, iframes, and other types of content that the browser blocks by default. In February, Chrome 80 began autoupgrading mixed audio and video resources in HTTPS sites by rewriting URLs to HTTPS without falling back to HTTP when secure content is not available. If they fail to load over HTTPS, Chrome will block them by default.

Now, Chrome 81 autoupgrades mixed images to HTTPS. If they fail to load over HTTPS, Chrome will block them by default.

Google ultimately wants to ensure HTTPS pages in Chrome can only load secure HTTPS subresources. If you’re a developer looking to clean up your mixed content, check out the Content Security Policy, Lighthouse, and this HTTPS guide.

Android and iOS

Chrome 81 for Android is rolling out slowly on Google Play. The changelog isn’t available yet — it merely states that “This release includes stability and performance improvements.” The main change is likely the aforementioned Web NFC Origin Trial.

Chrome 81 for iOS isn’t yet rolling out on Apple’s App Store, but it should hit in the coming days.

Security fixes

Chrome 81 implements 32 security fixes. The following were found by external researchers:

[$7500][1019161] High CVE-2020-6454: Use after free in extensions. Reported by leecraso of Beihang University and Guang Gong of Alpha Team, Qihoo 360 on 2019-10-29

[$5000][1043446] High CVE-2020-6423: Use after free in audio. Reported by Anonymous on 2020-01-18

[$3000][1059669] High CVE-2020-6455: Out of bounds read in WebSQL. Reported by Nan Wang(@eternalsakura13) and Guang Gong of Alpha Lab, Qihoo 360 on 2020-03-09

[$2000][1031479] Medium CVE-2020-6430: Type Confusion in V8. Reported by Avihay Cohen @ SeraphicAlgorithms on 2019-12-06

[$2000][1040755] Medium CVE-2020-6456: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in clipboard. Reported by Michał Bentkowski of Securitum on 2020-01-10

[$1000][852645] Medium CVE-2020-6431: Insufficient policy enforcement in full screen. Reported by Luan Herrera (@lbherrera_) on 2018-06-14

[$1000][965611] Medium CVE-2020-6432: Insufficient policy enforcement in navigations. Reported by David Erceg on 2019-05-21

[$1000][1043965] Medium CVE-2020-6433: Insufficient policy enforcement in extensions. Reported by David Erceg on 2020-01-21

[$500][1048555] Medium CVE-2020-6434: Use after free in devtools. Reported by HyungSeok Han (DaramG) of Theori on 2020-02-04

[$N/A][1032158] Medium CVE-2020-6435: Insufficient policy enforcement in extensions. Reported by Sergei Glazunov of Google Project Zero on 2019-12-09

[$TBD][1034519] Medium CVE-2020-6436: Use after free in window management. Reported by Igor Bukanov from Vivaldi on 2019-12-16

[$500][639173] Low CVE-2020-6437: Inappropriate implementation in WebView. Reported by Jann Horn on 2016-08-19

[$500][714617] Low CVE-2020-6438: Insufficient policy enforcement in extensions. Reported by Ng Yik Phang on 2017-04-24

[$500][868145] Low CVE-2020-6439: Insufficient policy enforcement in navigations. Reported by remkoboonstra on 2018-07-26

[$500][894477] Low CVE-2020-6440: Inappropriate implementation in extensions. Reported by David Erceg on 2018-10-11

[$500][959571] Low CVE-2020-6441: Insufficient policy enforcement in omnibox. Reported by David Erceg on 2019-05-04

[$500][1013906] Low CVE-2020-6442: Inappropriate implementation in cache. Reported by B@rMey on 2019-10-12

[$500][1040080] Low CVE-2020-6443: Insufficient data validation in developer tools. Reported by @lovasoa (Ophir LOJKINE) on 2020-01-08

[$N/A][922882] Low CVE-2020-6444: Uninitialized Use in WebRTC. Reported by mlfbrown on 2019-01-17

[$N/A][933171] Low CVE-2020-6445: Insufficient policy enforcement in trusted types. Reported by Jun Kokatsu, Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research on 2019-02-18

[$N/A][933172] Low CVE-2020-6446: Insufficient policy enforcement in trusted types. Reported by Jun Kokatsu, Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research on 2019-02-18

[$N/A][991217] Low CVE-2020-6447: Inappropriate implementation in developer tools. Reported by David Erceg on 2019-08-06

[$N/A][1037872] Low CVE-2020-6448: Use after free in V8. Reported by Guang Gong of Alpha Lab, Qihoo 360 on 2019-12-26

Hosein Askari identified a vulnerability with the Chromium website.

[1067891] Various fixes from internal audits, fuzzing and other initiatives

Google thus spent at least $26,500‬ in bug bounties for this release. As always, the security fixes alone should be enough incentive for you to upgrade.

Developer features

Chrome 81 introduces app icon badging in stable. That means you can now use it on any site without a token. Badging lets you subtly notify the user of new activity or information that might require their attention. It’s more user-friendly than notifications and particularly useful for unread counts. Because it doesn’t interrupt the user, it can be updated more frequently. Google envisions the feature being used for chat or email apps, social media apps, and games.

Chrome 81 also includes the latest V8 JavaScript engine. Version 8.1 introduces the Intl.DisplayNames API to let developers display translated names of languages, regions, scripts, and currencies. Google hopes this will reduce the size of apps (thereby improving latency), make it easier to build internationalized UI components, reduce translation costs, and provide more consistent translations across the web. Check out the full changelog for more information.

Other developer features in this release include:

For a full rundown of what’s new, check out the Chrome 81 milestone hotlist. Google is skipping Chrome 82 and Chrome 83 will arrive in mid-May.