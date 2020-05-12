Announcing the digital agenda for VentureBeat’s AI event of the year for enterprise executives, Transform 2020.

Transform 2020 will be held online on July 15-17. Each day is dedicated to a central theme in AI, spanning the Technology & Automation Summit, Conversational AI Summit, IoT & AI at the Edge, and Computer Vision Summit. VentureBeat is providing a way for the AI business community to experience virtually the same engaging experiences offered by in-person events. To foster personal connections, we’re adding digital equivalents for networking, one-to-one meetings, matchmaking, and live Q&As with speakers.

Transform features keynote speakers from heavy hitters like Google, Walmart, Uber, Pinterest, Salesforce, Adobe, AWS, Intuit, Chase, Goldman Sachs, PayPal, Visa, Slack, Disney, Commonspirit Health, & GE Healthcare — and from a growing list of sponsors, including Intel, Dataiku, Capital One, Dell, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Two Hat Security. Other speakers include leading AI professors from Stanford and the University of California, Berkeley and more.

Transform will also host its popular Women in AI Breakfast, presented by Intel and Capital One. The AI event will explore diversity and inclusion, reflect on the importance of ethics in AI practice, and feature our 2nd annual AI Innovation Awards.

Interested executives can register here to join the event online. We’re offering a limited 30% discount through Friday, May 15th. Interested readers can also register for access to the free three-day livestream.

For companies interested in partnerships, we have innovative and high-impact custom solutions in place for all the components for our strategic sponsors.

VB Transform 2020 – Digital Agenda

Day 1: Technology & Automation Summit

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 (all times Pacific time)

Presented by Dataiku

7:30 AM – 9:00 AM PT | Main Stage

Women in AI Breakfast | Presented by Capital One and Intel

How Women are advancing AI and leading the trend of AI fairness, ethics & human centered AI

9:00 AM – 9:15 AM PT | Main Stage

Welcome from Emcee

Matt Marshall, CEO, VentureBeat, Opening Remarks,

Kurt Muehmel, Chief Customer Officer, Dataiku, Summit Chair Opening Remarks

9:15 AM – 9:40 AM PT | Main Stage

FIRESIDE CHAT Marianna Tessel, Chief Technology Officer, Intuit

Explainable/White-box, AI-First App Development; How Intuit is leveraging AI in transforming App Creation

9:40 AM – 10:05 AM PT | Main Stage

FIRESIDE CHAT Sandra Nudelman, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Chase, Moderated by Rajeev Chand, Partner and Head of Research, Wing Venture Capital

Banking on AI; How Chase invested early and big in AI & ML to enhance customer experiences

10:05 AM – 10:30 AM PT | Main Stage

Kurt Muehmel, Chief Customer Officer, Dataiku

From Raw Data to Business Impact: How Dataiku is helping organizations put their data to work in building Human-Centric AI models’

10:30 AM – 11:15 AM PT | 45 Minute Breakout

Executive Roundtable Breakout Never again; How can AI & ML help the world prevent another pandemic like Covid-19?

10:45 AM – 11:10 AM PT | Main Stage

FIRESIDE CHAT Fiona Tan, Senior Vice President, Walmart U.S. Technology

Intelligent, Actionable Insights from Al; How Walmart is implementing AI & ML algorithms to make shopping easier

11:10 AM – 11:35 AM PT | Main Stage

FIRESIDE CHAT Charles Elkan, Global Head of ML, Goldman Sachs; Dimitris Tsementsiz, Quantitative Researcher, Goldman Sachs, Moderated by Rajeev Chand, Partner and Head of Research, Wing Venture Capital

Build v/s Buy in AI; How an organization the size and scale of Goldman Sachs is scaling up its AI/ML org

11:35 AM – 12:00 PM PT | Main Stage

Rich Roth, SVP, Chief Strategic Innovation Officer, CommonSpirit Health

How AI’s ability to glean patterns from large volumes of data is enabling better patient outcomes for CommonSpirit

12:00 PM – 12:25 PM PT | Main Stage

Melissa McSherry, SVP Global Head of Credit and Data Products, Visa

AI for Good: How Visa is using Data & AI for good

12:25 PM – 12:45 PM PT | Tech Showcase

SingularityNET foundation: Dr. Ben Goertzel, CEO & Founder; Democratizing access to AI using Blockchain Fiddler.ai: Krishna Gade, CEO & Co-founder; Making AI trustworthy and explainable for all enterprises

12:45 PM – 12:55 PM PT | Main Stage

Women in AI Report Back

12:55 PM – 1:40 PM PT | Executive Forum

Executive Roundtable Breakout – How AI & ML is transforming the banking, financial services & insurance industry and what are some of the most impactful use cases coming out of the industry.

1:40 PM – 2:25 PM PT | Tech & Automation

PANEL Jaime Delange, Director of Product, Slack; Hui Wang, VP of Data Science, PayPal; Moderated by Jed Dougherty, VP of Field Engineering, Dataiku

Big trends on how Companies are identifying the right data to train AI & ML algorithms accurately to tackle various issues such as customer service, personalization, risk & fraud with increased speed and agility

2:25 PM – 2:55 PM PT | Tech & Automation

FIRESIDE CHAT Justin Norman, VP of Data Science, Yelp

The rewards and challenges of building and scaling custom AI, experimentation and analytics systems across your entire business

2:55 PM – 3:40 PM PT | Executive Forum

Executive Roundtable Breakout – Back to the future: How the use of AI is leading advances in the transportation & aviation industry.

3:10 PM – 3:35 PM PT | Tech & Automation

PRESENTATION Deepak Agarwal, VP of Engineering, AI, LinkedIn

Putting AI to Work ; How LinkedIn built an Accurate, Ethical & Explainable AI network to connect talent with opportunity at scale

3:35 PM – 4:00 PM PT | Tech & Automation

PRESENTATION Ameen Kazerouni, Head of ML/AI Research, Zappos

Case-study: The software and hardware stack of a Retail company with modern AI applications at work

4:00 PM – 4:25 PM PT | Tech & Automation

PRESENTATION Case study of AI implementation, moderated by Kurt Muehmel, CCO, Dataiku

4:25 PM – 4:50 PM PT | Main Stage

FIRESIDE CHAT Ion Stoica, Co-founder, Rise Labs (UC Berkeley), Moderated by Jed Dougherty, VP of Field Engineering, Dataiku

Demystifying AI Interpretability; Improving Accuracy. & Predictability of AI Models using Reinforcement Learning

4:50 PM – 5:35 PM PT | VIP Only

VentureBeat AI Innovation Awards & Dinner Private Chatroom

Day 2: Conversational AI Summit

Thursday, July 16, 2020 (all times Pacific time)

9:00 AM – 9:15 AM PT | Main Stage

Welcome from Emcee

9:15 AM – 9:40 AM PT | Main Stage

To Be Announced

9:40 AM – 10:05 AM PT | Main Stage

FIRESIDE CHAT Cynthia Stoddard, CIO & Senior Vice President, Adobe

How Adobe is scaling internally through implementing AI into its business processes. Best practices for companies scaling AI across its IT infrastructure

10:05 AM – 10:30 AM PT | Main Stage

FIRESIDE CHAT Ken Dodelin, VP Conversational AI Products, Capital One

Topic TBA

10:30 AM – 11:15 AM PT | Executive Forum

Executive Roundtable Breakout – How AI is transforming retail & e-commerce, from personalized shopping to customer delight.

10:45 AM – 11:10 AM PT | Main Stage

Barak Turovsky, Director of Product, Google AI

Can we Trust a Machine to be Fair? How Google is addressing the challenges associated with ML Fairness and eliminating bias in its Conversational AI algorithms

11:10 AM – 11:35 AM PT | Main Stage

Richard Socher, Chief Scientist and EVP, Salesforce

The Power & Responsibility of AI: How Salesforce is helping create Impactful Business Innovation leveraging AI

11:35 AM – 12:00 PM PT | Main Stage

To Be Announced

12:00 PM – 12:25 PM PT | Main Stage

To Be Announced

12:25 PM – 12:45 PM PT | Tech Showcase

Igor Jablokov, CEO & Founder, Pryon; Augmented Intelligence: Automating AI model deployment Mady Mantha, Senior AI Evangelist, Rasa.com; Empowering citizen developers in NLP & democratizing it for all makers in developer-friendly workflows

12:45 PM – 1:30 PM PT | Executive Forum

Executive Roundtable Breakout – How media and entertainment companies are leveraging AI to bring the best content to your screens.

1:30 PM – 2:15 PM PT | Conversational AI

PANEL Barak Turovsky, Director of Product, Google AI; and more to be announced

Titan Panel: Big trends in Conversational AI & Virtual Agents

2:15 PM – 2:45 PM PT | Conversational AI

PRESENTATION Lilian Rincon, Senior Director of Product Management, Google Assistant

How to make sure your AI agent can ‘Hold the Conversation’. The importance of data, design, and deployment

2:45 PM – 3:00 PM PT | 15 Minute Break

Executive Roundtable Breakout More power to AI: How Energy & Utility companies are leveraging AI to solve challenges such as safety and conservation of resources.

3:00 PM – 3:45 PM PT | Conversational AI

PRESENTATION Brett Butterfield, Director of Software Development, Adobe – Sensei & Search;

Dr. Alan Nichol, CTO & co-founder, Rasa.com

Case Study: How to build a state-of-the-art enterprise-grade virtual agent (beyond rules-based, and understanding intent), what should be the enterprise data-lake strategy, that allows a virtual agent to pull data from across systems to delight customers and employees across silos.

3:45 PM – 4:15 PM PT | Conversational AI

To Be Announced

Day 3: IoT & AI at the Edge, and Computer Vision Summit

Friday, July 17, 2020 (all times Pacific time)

9:00 AM – 9:15 AM PT | Main Stage

Welcome from Emcee

9:15 AM -9:40 AM PT | Main Stage

Zoubin Ghahramani, Chief Scientist, Uber

How Uber is leveraging AI on the edge and Computer Vision to deliver a better product to its users with greater privacy and lower latency

9:40 AM – 10:05 AM PT | Main Stage

FIRESIDE CHAT Jeremy King, SVP of Technology, Pinterest

The New Intelligent Avatar of the Catalog; How Pinterest is leveraging computer vision to create inspirational shopping journeys

10:05 AM – 10:30 AM PT | Main Stage

PRESENTATION with Intel AI

10:30 AM – 11:15 AM PT | Executive Forum

Executive Roundtable Breakout – How industrial and manufacturing are making products faster, better, and cheaper leveraging AI technologies such as robotics, computer vision, and IoT at the edge.

10:45 AM – 11:10 AM PT | Main Stage

To Be Announced

11:10 AM – 11:35 AM PT | Main Stage

To Be Announced

11:35 AM – 11:55 AM PT | Tech Showcase

LatentAI, Inc.; Co-Founder and CEO, Jags Kandaswamy; LEIP Platform; Deploying Deep Learning models on the Edge Streamlit; CEO & Co-Founder, Adrien Treuille; A minimal framework for powerful CV apps such as real time object detection, & face-GAN explorer

11:55 AM – 12:40 PM PT | Executive Forum

Executive Roundtable Breakout – Harvesting AI: How Food & Agriculture companies are using AI algorithms and drone technology to deliver healthier and more affordable food to the world’s population.

12:40 PM – 1:25 PM PT | IoT & AI at the Edge / Computer Vision

PANEL The big technology trends in IOT/ AI at the Edge & Computer Vision and what the convergence of various technologies mean for business applications

1:25 PM – 1:55 PM PT | IoT & AI at the Edge / Computer Vision

PRESENTATION Kunle Olukotun, Chief Technologist & Co-Founder, SambaNova Systems and Cadence Design Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Stanford University

How edge compute, IOT and AI are giving companies better, real-time intelligence and helping with digital transformation

1:55 PM – 2:40 PM PT | Executive Forum

Executive Roundtable Breakout – The building blocks; How the construction industry is leveraging AI along with robotics and drones to build better, faster and safer.

2:10 PM – 2:35 PM PT | IoT & AI at the Edge / Computer Vision

PRESENTATION Vaibhav Vavilala, Technical Director, Pixar Animation Studios

How convolutional neural nets can deliver high-quality UHD content using less than half the datacenter footprint in animated films

2:35 PM – 3:00 PM PT | IoT & AI at the Edge / Computer Vision

PRESENTATION Amit Phadnis, Chief Digital Officer, GE Healthcare

A customer case about getting ROI from investing in computer vision (Healthcare)

3:00 PM – 3:25 PM PT | IoT & AI at the Edge / Computer Vision

PRESENTATION Cesar Romeo, Principal ML Engineer, Unity Technologies

How Synthetic Datasets Generated by a Game Engine Can Help Train Real-World Computer Vision Models

3:25 PM – 3:40 PM PT | Main Stage

Closing remarks Matt Marshall, CEO, VentureBeat

