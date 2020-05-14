Intel has pledged to uphold ambitious sustainability goals, such as net positive water use, 100% green power, and zero landfill waste by 2030.

The company made the announcement as part of its annual Corporate Responsibility Report. The report builds on Intel’s decades of transparency in corporate responsibility and details progress the company has made in the past decade to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, restore billions of gallons of water to local communities, and achieve gender pay equity across its global workforce, among other milestones.

The report also establishes a new 2030 strategy and goals for continued progress for the next decade — from achieving net positive water use, 100% green power, and zero waste to landfill across Intel’s global manufacturing operations to doubling the number of women and underrepresented minorities in senior leadership roles and scaling the impact of the company’s supply chain human rights programs.

“We have reported on our safety, health, and environmental progress for more than two decades,” said Greg Bryant, executive vice president of the client computing group at Intel, in an interview with VentureBeat. “We are outlining a set of goals for the next decade and also for the first time are adding some big global challenges we are trying to tackle.”

For the first time, Intel has defined global challenges that expand its commitment in resources, expertise, global reach, and influence beyond its own operations to address challenges that can only be solved by collaborating across major organizations, industries, and countries.

Image Credit: Intel

“We are building on a long history of setting ambitious goals,” Bryant said. “We have been very transparent in reporting our progress and our challenges against those goals every year. As we look at the next decade, we have a better understanding of the challenges we are facing, obviously including the current COVID-19 response.”

Intel CEO Bob Swan said in a statement that we understand global challenges better as we collect and analyze more data, but that a collective response is needed to make progress on these issues. He was referring to everything from climate change to deep digital divides around the world to the current pandemic that has fundamentally changed all of our lives and reiterated that we can solve these challenges by working together.

On that front, Intel said it is committed to engaging industries, governments, and communities to tackle three specific global challenges over the next decade.

Revolutionize health and safety with technology

Image Credit: Intel

Intel will work with partners in health care, life sciences, and government to apply technology in strategic manufacturing, transportation, and health care initiatives, including accelerating cures for diseases. Efforts will include the company’s recently announced Pandemic Response Technology Initiative, which applies cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), and high-performance technology solutions to better diagnose, treat, and cure COVID-19 and to help prepare for future pandemics.

Intel said it will lead a global coalition of industry leaders toward a common objective of making the safety of autonomous vehicles a shared goal, rather than a point of differentiation.

Through collaboration with industry and governments and development of new safety technologies and standards — such as RSS and the forthcoming IEEE 2846 — the industry can provide clear guidance on what it means for an autonomous vehicle to drive safely.

“The world is facing unprecedented challenges, and they go unchecked without a more collective response,” Bryant said. “Individual action even from a company as big as Intel isn’t enough without the coordination of industry and governments around the world. That’s why we set the new goals. We’ll have more focus on working with partners to accomplish the goals.”

Make technology fully inclusive and expand digital readiness

Image Credit: Intel

Intel will work with other companies to accelerate adoption of inclusive business practices across industries by creating and implementing a Global Inclusion Index open standard. Using common metrics, it will allow the industry to track progress in area such as achieving greater levels of women and minorities in senior and technical positions, accessible technology and equal pay.

And Intel will partner with governments and communities to address the digital divide and expand access to technology skills needed for current and future jobs.

An example is the Intel AI For Youth program, which provides AI curriculum and resources to over 100,000 high school and vocational students in 10 countries and will continue to scale globally. By 2030, Intel plans to partner with governments in 30 countries and 30,000 institutions worldwide to achieve its commitment and is committed to empower more than 30 million people with AI skills training.

Achieve carbon-neutral computing to address climate change

Image Credit: Intel

Intel will work with PC manufacturers to create the most sustainable and energy-efficient PC in the world – one that eliminates carbon, water and waste in its design and use. Specifically, the company is exploring a sustainability roadmap that would include enabling sensor technology to reduce power usage, partnering with material vendors on recyclable packaging, and developing longer-term, energy-efficient architectures.

Intel will create a collective approach to reduce emissions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry and cloud computing while increasing the use of technology to reduce the negative impact of climate change.

Intel’s record

Image Credit: Intel

In a post, Susan Fallender, director of corporate social responsibility at Intel said that in light of COVID-19, Intel said the need for corporations to take a collaborative approach to solve the world’s greatest challenges has never been more apparent. This is especially true for technology companies as data and information play a crucial role in helping to track, diagnose and treat this pandemic, and will continue to do so as we look to get ahead of future global challenges.

Addressing climate change and sustainable water use are priorities for Intel given the energy and water intensity of semiconductor manufacturing. The United Nations reports that climate change is affecting every country on earth—disrupting economies, changing weather patterns, and greenhouse gas emissions are at their highest levels.

The UN also reports it is impacting water, resulting in unpredictable supply, impaired quality and depleted sources. Intel has addressed climate change by increasing use of green power to 71% globally and reducing direct carbon emissions by 39% on an intensity basis from a 2010 baseline. Since 2000, Intel has reduced our Scope 1 and 2 emissions 31% on an absolute basis, even as Intel significantly expanded its manufacturing capacity.

Intel has also exceeded its goal to reduce water use below 2010 levels on an intensity basis, achieving a 38% decrease. In partnership with environmental nonprofit organizations, Intel restored 1 billion gallons of water to local watersheds.

Advancing inclusion is a big priority for innovation. A recent Gartner survey found that 85% of diversity and inclusion leaders cited organizational inclusion as the most important talent outcome of their efforts, yet only 57% of organizations are currently using that metric to track progress. Intel set ambitious 2020 goals and committed $300 million to accelerate progress at Intel and across the technology industry.

The company reached full representation in our U.S. workforce for women and underrepresented minorities two years ahead of schedule as well as global gender pay equity. Intel met its goal to increase annual spending with diverse suppliers to $1 billion and reached 5 million women through our technology empowerment programs.

“Our purpose is to create world-changing technology that enriches everyone on earth,” Bryant said.

Juggling priorities

Image Credit: Intel

Of course, juggling business needs and sustainability goals isn’t always easy. The report comes at a time when Intel had a controversial moment. Bloomberg recently wrote that Intel’s factory managers in a variety of locations have compromised employee safety during the pandemic in the name of operating at or near full production.

Regarding that report, an Intel spokesman said, “Intel’s top priority in managing the coronavirus situation is protecting the health and wellbeing of employees while continuing to operate and support our customers around the world. This has been an incredibly dynamic and unprecedented situation, and we have worked to learn and adapt as fast as possible so we can continue to safeguard our workers and communities. We encourage our employees to raise concerns and we work hard to address those concerns quickly. Intel submitted formal responses to the complaints and OSHA inspectors visited our sites in Oregon, Arizona and New Mexico. We have not received any violations, and OSHA inspectors that visited our sites complimented us on our actions.”

Meanwhile, Intel also has to think about things like supporting the U.S. economy and national security.

On that front, the company said it “is in discussions with the United States government to explore how to ensure continued U.S. technological leadership and strengthen domestic sources for state-of-the-art microelectronics and related technology. As the largest U.S.-owned manufacturer of semiconductors, Intel said it is well positioned to work with the U.S. government to operate a U.S.-owned commercial foundry and supply a broad range of secure microelectronics. Intel is one of the largest investors in the world in research and development, resulting in significant innovation and allowing us to provide the foundation for technological solutions to address our national challenges.”