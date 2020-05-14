Nvidia released the GTC Digital conference keynote address today, which CEO Jensen Huang filmed in his kitchen. In it, Huang rolls out the new Ampere GPU architecture, AI-driven health care solutions for smart hospitals, and the A100 GPU, which promises 20 times faster training and inference than Volta. Huang also introduced Merlin, an application framework for recommendation systems, which Huang considers “the most important AI model in the world today” which “drives the vast majority of the economic engine of the internet.”

Recommendation systems can decide what items shoppers see in an ecommerce store or personalize results seen on a site like Netflix or Microsoft’s Xbox, and can balloon in size due to the amount of data they collect.

Powered by A100, Huang predicts AI models are generally about to get much bigger as a result of data intensive recommendation models and multimodal AI that takes input from multiple forms of media like text, vision, or sound. Nvidia also announced limited availability of the Jarvis multimodal SDK today.

“It’s a foregone conclusion that we’re going to see some really gigantic AI models because of the creation of Ampere and this generation,” Huang said. “In the future it’s going to have contextual information, continuous information, sequence information, because of the way you make the pattern by which you’re using a website or engaging a store. These models are going to be gigantic, We’re going to do that for robotics when you enter a whole lot of different domains.”

Since the re-emergence of deep learning, the amount of compute necessary to train top AI models is steadily increasing. For example, Nvidia director of product management Paresh Kharya pointed out that it takes 3,000 more compute to train ResNet-50 in 2016 than it does to train Megatron, a BERT-based language model with billions of parameters.

Nvidia shared a number of newsworthy updates today, including the introduction of GPU acceleration for data scientists using Apache Spark or public clouds like Microsoft’s Azure or AWS. There was also the debut of the EGX A100 for edge AI due out in late 2020, and the early access launch of the Omniverse graphics and simulation platform.

The GTC Digital conference was originally scheduled to take place in March near Nvidia headquarters in San Jose, Calif.