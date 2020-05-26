HP is unveiling its spring line-up of computers for work-from-home employees, with products including a 3.1-pound workstation laptop and low blue-light monitors that keep workers happier.

The idea is to give workers the technology they need to be productive and happier at home. HP is targeting companies that are trying to make the home office into a connected, collaborative, and secure experience, said Mike Nash, chief technologist for personal systems at HP, in a press briefing.

HP said its data shows that 50% of remote workers say they don’t have what they need to be efficient at home. Meanwhile, information technology (IT) managers worry about security as the line between work and life blurs. HP’s own survey says that 87% of its employees believe they can be successful working at home, Nash said.

“We’ve realized the line between work life and home life has blurred and we’re now moving from a world where we’re working at home to now working from home,” Nash said. “76% of workers are working from home right now. I think it’s interesting to see that the PC is transitioning from being super important to now being very essential.”

ZBook workstation laptops

Whether you’re working at the kitchen table or the sofa, you can still have workstation capability with the ZBook Firefly 14, which HP touts as the world’s smallest and lightest mobile workstation. It has pro-grade graphics with an option for Nvidia Quadro graphics chips, and it weighs 3.1 pounds.

As workforces adapt to remote work, 56% of companies say they are considering deploying a higher proportion of portable devices.

“The feature improvements that we’re making that are incredibly relevant in today’s world,” said Cory McElroy, director of product management at HP, in a press briefing. “We need to acknowledge that the world that we’re living in today is far different than the world that we designed the products for 16 or 18 months ago. Our personal lives and our work lives are blended together in a way that is truly unprecedented. Those lines are essentially gone.”

ZBook Firefly 14 is the world’s brightest 14-inch mobile workstation, HP said. It is built with sustainable ocean-bound plastics. The ZBook Firefly 14 is 8.8% smaller and 5.2% lighter compared to the previous generation and has an 84% screen-to-body ratio. It also has HP Sure View Reflect and defends against firmware and malware attacks with HP Sure Start Gen6.

The ZBook Firefly 15 is HP’s lightest-ever 15-inch mobile workstation. It is 9.5% smaller and 1.8% lighter compared to the previous generation and has up to an 86% screen-to-body ratio.

The new ZBooks have options for Nvidia Quadro P520 graphics with 4 gigs of RAM and up to 10th Gen six-core Intel Core processors so users can stay productive.

The HDR 400 4K UHD display has 500-nits brightness so it can be used outdoors in high ambient-light environments.

EliteBooks commercial laptops

HP is launching its seventh generation of EliteBook laptops that feature long-lasting battery life and Advanced Micro Devices processors. The EliteBooks have options for 5G or gigabit-class 4G LTE wireless networking.

The HP EliteBook x360 1030 G7 and HP EliteBook x360 1040 G7 are high-end laptops that are 6.3% smaller than the previous generation and boast up to an 89% screen-to-body ratio, the highest in a business convertible. They have the Intel 10th Gen six-core Core vPro processors.

The HP EliteBook x360 1040 G7 gets up to 29 hours of battery life. The HP EliteBook 805 G7 and HP EliteBook 800 G7 Series PCs are designed for multi-task, multi-place workdays – with both AMD and Intel-based processor options. Available with 13.3-inch, 14-inch, and 15.6-inch diagonal screens, users get a powerful, highly secure, and durable laptop that keeps them connected and productive in any setting.

The HP EliteBook 835 G7 gets up to 24 hours of battery life.

They all sport wide-angle cameras with an 88-degree field of view. HP has AI-based audio that reduces background noises such as slamming doors and barking dogs, allowing your voice to come through better.

Tapered edges make the devices easier to open, the redesigned keyboard with rubber dome keys provides a quiet typing experience, and the integrated webcam privacy shutters physically block the camera for immediate privacy.

E-Series Monitors

And HP’s E-Series Monitors are the world’s first ergonomic monitor series with always-on low blue light to support workforce wellbeing.

HP recently conducted a study that showed 56% of companies are focusing more on well being, with 38% focusing on such features as low blue-light and ergonomics, the company said.

The HP E-Series Monitors featuring HP Eye Ease helps protect tired eyes after staring at a monitor for 12 hours and addresses blue light without affecting color accuracy or introducing any yellow shift.

“You can have great health and wellness as you’re spending a lot of time in front of the screen,” Nash said.

These are the world’s first monitor series to receive the TUV Low Blue Light Hardware Solution certification, the first certification of its kind from the industry leader in low-blue-light certifications. This means that there is no longer a compromise between accurate color and limiting low blue light, which can cause eyestrain and affect your sleep, HP said.

The HP E14 G4 Portable Monitor brings the power of dual-screen productivity and gives users the freedom to work anywhere – whether it’s from the kitchen table or the outdoor patio. The world’s brightest 14-inch portable monitor weighs only 1.4 pounds and is less than 4.75 millimeters thick, or 36% lighter and 25% thinner than the previous model.

The HP U27 4K Wireless Monitor is the world’s first 4K wireless sharing PC monitor. Users can seamlessly connect their PC with the HP Quick Pair Bluetooth App or by pressing the Windows Key + K on their keyboard.

EliteDesk and EliteOne desktops

The latest EliteDesk 800 Series PCs include upgraded chassis with added flexibility and expandability, are quieter compared to previous generations, and are future-proofed with virtual-reality-ready capabilities.

The HP EliteOne All-in-One G6 PC features a modern space-saving design, and it is the world’s most powerful commercial All-in-One, powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors with a 23.8-inch or 27-inch diagonal screen, HP said. It has options for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics.

And it has a low blue-light, anti-glare display with micro-edge bezels on three sides. It supports several stand options to adapt to user workstyles.

The HP Collaboration All-in-One G6 with Zoom Rooms is an integrated desktop with a dedicated Zoom Room appliance, targeted at executive home desks.

With 54% of companies planning to cut back on travel permanently due to the pandemic, this Zoom appliance makes it easy to join meetings with one-touch start and participate in a face-to-face video calls without need of carrying headsets. It runs Windows 10 IoT and features a 5MP pop-up camera with an 88-degree wide viewing angle, integrated speakers and microphones for easy collaboration and video conversations.

The HP EliteDesk 800 G6 Desktop Mini PC is the world’s smallest and most powerful Ultra Small Form Factor (USFF) business PC.

Pricing and availability

The HP EliteBook x360 1030 G7 and HP EliteBook x360 1040 G7 are expected to be available in July. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

The HP EliteBook 835 G7, HP EliteBook 845 G7, and HP EliteBook 855 G7 are expected to be available in August. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

The HP EliteBook 830 G7, HP EliteBook 840 G7, and HP EliteBook 850 G7 are expected to be available in June for a starting price of $1,400.

HP EliteBook x360 830 G7 is expected to be available in July for a starting price of $1,420.

HP EliteOne 800 G6 All-in-One PC is expected to be available in September for a starting price of $1,250.

HP Collaboration All-in-One G6 with Zoom Rooms is expected to be available in September. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

HP EliteDesk 800 G6 Desktop Mini PC is expected to be available in July for a starting price of $930.

HP EliteDesk 800 G6 Small Form Factor PC is expected to be available in September for a starting price of $940.

HP EliteDesk 800 G6 Tower PC is expected to be available in September.

HP ProDesk 600 G6 Series is expected to be available in the fall for a starting price of $720.

HP ProDesk 400 Series is expected to be available in August for a starting price of $590.

The ZBook Firefly 14 G7 and ZBook Firefly 15 G7 are expected to be available in August for a starting price of $1,100.

HP E Series Monitors are expected to be available in August for a starting price of $160.

HP E14 Portable Monitor is expected to be available in September for $250.

HP U27 4K Wireless Monitor is expected to be available in June for $480.

HP Device Provisioning Services is available to customers now and is expected to be available for channel partners in the second half of 2020.

Meanwhile, Nash said HP has made 1.5 million 3D-printed parts for face shields, face masks, swabs, and ventilators. HP has also donated millions of dollars worth of laptops so students can work at home.