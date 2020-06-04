There is little question that technology can be a powerful force in times of crises, from contact tracing apps to remote-working tools that help businesses adhere to safe social distancing measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. But technology can also be abused, with discrete surveillance tools often masquerading as solutions to a crisis, while facial recognition technology is increasingly used to target activists.

Law enforcement across the U.S. has already revealed that it would leverage facial recognition technology to retroactively target protesters in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, with police asking the public for footage and photos. And it’s against that backdrop that Signal is introducing a new feature that can automatically obfuscate faces shared within the encrypted messaging app, as the company says that it’s “working hard to keep up with the increased traffic” brought about by protest organizers.

Moving forward, Signal users will be able to activate a feature in the main photo-editing toolbox that will automatically blur all faces it identifies in an image.

As with many automated computer vision tools, Signal doesn’t claim that its face-blurring smarts is 100% effective — it may not identify all faces in a photo, which is why users can manually obscure faces by drawing the blur brush across each face with their finger.

One of the core issues that this new feature strives to address is that anyone, be it a local resident or journalist, may snap a picture of a crowd and share it without really considering the impact it may have on those in the image. Everyone present could become subjects of an investigation if the photo is passed through facial recognition software and a match is found — albeit with questionable accuracy — on an existing database. And that is what Signal is trying to avert with face-blurring.

Crises

Every global crisis creates opportunities for specific digital platforms. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to unprecedented demand for video-based communication platforms and remote-working tools, while ecommerce has gone through the roof. And in the wake of the protests that swept across the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of local police, numerous apps saw huge spikes in downloads including Citizen, a community safety app for police alerts, as well as mobile police scanners where activists can listen in to police conversations.

Similarly, Signal has once again been elevated into the limelight, becoming one of the most downloaded social networking apps on iOS in the U.S. this week. This is not an unusual trend, as Signal has often been the go-to messaging app of choice during political upheavals — Signal was among a number of privacy-focused online services to benefit from Donald Trump’s 2016 election win, with many concerned citizens worried about what his rise to power would mean for civil liberties. NSA contractor-turned whistleblower Edward Snowden has long been a proponent of Signal, while in the past year the European Commission and the U.K.s Conservative Party have also switched to Signal for many of their communications.

Face-blurring is not a new concept for social platforms, and it’s something that the likes of YouTube has offered editors for years — in fact, the Google-owned video giant first introduced face-blurring back in 2012 partly to help human rights reporters protect the identify of subjects in their photos and videos.

Signal’s latest feature, which will be rolling out in the coming days, has been designed with a similar goal in mind. Moreover, it’s perhaps testament to how social media has evolved over the past decade, with messaging apps now playing a pivotal role in sharing and disseminating information.