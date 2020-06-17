Pointr further expands WorkSafe™ partner ecosystem with 5 new partners

Pointr WorkSafe provides enterprise solutions with contact tracing and occupancy management for employers

New joiners include Honeywell, Panasonic Lighting Americas, Extreme Networks, GE Current, a Daintree company, and Avanade

Pointr, the Deep Location™ company, announced the expansion of its WorkSafe™ Partner Ecosystem to help businesses get back to work safely with enterprise contact tracing and occupancy management solutions. New partners include Honeywell, Panasonic Lighting Americas, Extreme Networks, Current and Avanade.

Honeywell, Panasonic Lighting Americas, Extreme Networks among the latest partners to join the Pointr WorkSafe™ Ecosystem (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Every business needs to reopen, which is why we have created WorkSafe™. To deliver WorkSafe for every employer, however, we have to work very closely with our global partners.”, commented Ege Akpinar, CEO of Pointr. “Therefore, I am very pleased to announce more global names joining our partnership ecosystem today. Their global presence and high quality standards, combined with our expertise in indoor location technology, make WorkSafe™ the only viable and scalable solution that will deliver a safe return to work for employers and employees.”

As companies plan to reopen, WorkSafe allows employers to implement contact tracing and occupancy management. WorkSafe is a suite of enterprise solutions that enable contact tracing, occupancy limits, congestion management, safe routing and cleaning monitoring. The technology builds on Pointr’s real-time indoor positioning software which has already gained global recognition.

“We’re thrilled to continue growing our ecosystem with such tremendous partners,” said Trevayne O’Brien, Head of Partnerships at Pointr. “At Pointr, we believe technology can get us back to work safely. Our goal is to work with the best partners in the market to support that goal with joint solutions. We have already delivered our technology to over 1,000 buildings and we are accelerating our efforts to deliver new buildings every week.”

Honeywell

Don’t miss Pointr’s upcoming webinar with Honeywell to present our common vision for keeping today’s premises safe.

Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks and Pointr lead the transition to ‘New Normal’ Working Environments. Read the announcement on Extreme Network’s website.

Panasonic Lighting Americas

Panasonic Lighting Americas and Pointr Join Forces to Offer End-to-End Connected Deep Location Lighting Solutions. Read the announcement on Panasonic’s website

GE Current

Current partners with Pointr to reopen buildings safely. Learn more

WorkSafe is powered by Microsoft Azure. It is available on the Microsoft Azure marketplace and on the Honeywell marketplace.

To get a trial of the WorkSafe Suite or to become a Reseller, please go to https://worksafe.pointr.tech/

About Pointr

Pointr is a global leader in indoor location. Pointr’s software technology provides highly accurate indoor positioning. Machine-learning expertise allows location-based services such as digital mapping, navigation, location tracking, geofencing and powerful location-based analytics. Pointr works with major customers in retail, workplace, aviation and hospitality across North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

About Pointr WorkSafe

As businesses reopen, WorkSafe™ helps employers ensure business continuity, reassure their employees and enforce compliance. WorkSafe is an enterprise solution that enables contact tracing, occupancy limits, congestion management, safe routing and cleaning monitoring. The technology builds on Pointr’s real-time indoor positioning software which has already gained global recognition. WorkSafe is compliant with all data privacy rules and can be rolled out instantly with no hardware required. Find out more at http://worksafe.pointr.tech

