In this time that feels like mass solitary confinement, it is easy to get stuck in a creative rut and lose focus on the skills that make your business effective. If this sounds like you, then don’t worry, Craftsman Creative is here to get you and your business back on track.

Craftsman Creative is an online education and coaching platform that provides courses detailing the creative processes behind building a successful online or in-person business. Whether it is your main profession or your side gig, you can regain control of your creative life with 12 hours of content spread across 50 lessons as well as professional coaching to identify and resolve issues within your business. Plus, you’ll also receive the Craftsman Creative eBook that comes loaded with principles and wisdom that is sure to bring fulfillment in your creative life.

Craftsman Creative Coaching is founded by Daren Smith, a freelance entrepreneur and businessman with more than a decade in media production experience in Utah, Los Angeles, and the UK. He has worked on productions for CBS Sports, MTV, and the BBC and has created award-winning short films and documentaries with LDS Motion Picture Studios and BYUTV.

If you’ve been wondering what you can do to improve your creative life and therefore your business, it’s time to sign up for Craftsman Creative. The best part is that you can get a two-year subscription to these consistently updated courses for just $99, just a fraction of the list price through VB Deals.

