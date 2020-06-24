Fast growing dating app helps singles “meet” face-to-face with live video

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 24, 2020–

Clover, the top-rated dating app, released a new Live Video Dating service today. This one-on-one video communications feature helps singles bridge the gap between text-messaging and meeting in-person. Live Video Dating enables users to search for love from the comfort and safety of home without using third-party platforms or giving out personal details. Users have the option to accept, decline or schedule incoming video chat requests and are able to block or report abusive users.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005086/en/

Clover’s Live Video Dating lets you video chat with other singles instantly (Photo: Business Wire)

Established in 2014, Clover is an innovative mobile dating platform attracting millions of young singles across the U.S. Clover’s best-of-breed matching algorithms enable fast and efficient discovery of compatible matches for a streamlined dating experience.

Privately funded and owner-operated, Clover boasts a 74% CAGR for the past three years and three consecutive profitable quarters. The company is preparing for its first round of institutional financing to fuel the explosive growth.

“The 2020 pandemic has made personal video communications a permanent fixture in people’s lives,” says Isaac Raichyk, CEO of Clover. “Our video dating service empowers users to enjoy virtual companionship in the safety of home, while vetting prospects for future in-person dates.”

Even as lockdown restrictions are gradually lifted, 83% of people polled by Clover plan to continue some degree of social distancing while dating.

Live Video Dating is now available on the Clover Dating App on both iOS and Android.

About Clover

Founded in 2014, Clover Inc, a privately held company, is a leading mobile dating platform dedicated to helping the next generation of singles find meaningful connections. The Clover Dating App attracts millions of singles across the U.S. Clover’s highly personalized dating experience helps users find compatible matches faster, with minimal effort. For more information visit www.clover.co or download the app available on iOS or Android.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200624005086/en/

Miranda McCurlie

Director of PR

1 (647) 317-0726 x107

miranda@clover.co

@thecloverapp