SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 13, 2020–

SearchUnify, a leading cognitive search platform, bagged two silver Stevie® awards for innovative product and the use of technology in customer service.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world’s premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 18 years.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the winners will be celebrated during a virtual (online) awards ceremony on Tuesday, 22 September.

More than 1,000 nominations from organizations across the APAC region were considered this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others.

SearchUnify was named the silver awardee for Innovation in Business-to-Business Products & Services. It helps firms analyze how people find information, bridge content & relevance gaps, and decipher how search trends impact self-service.

The solution also took home a silver award for Innovative Use of Technology in Customer Service. In addition to providing cross-platform search to agents, it comes with a suite of AI-powered apps that lower MTTR and elevate CX.

“SearchUnify once again proved that it’s no run-of-the-mill search solution,” said SearchUnify CTO Vishal Sharma. “We’re young and going against vendors that have been in the space for more than a decade. Yet, we’re leading the charge with innovation and constantly redefining industry standards.”

Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 executives around the world acting as judges in May and June.

“We are delighted that the seventh edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted so many impressive nominations,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s winning nominations are testament to the resiliency and innovation of organizations in the region, many of which continue to succeed despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although we are disappointed that we cannot stage the in-person awards banquet we had planned for Hanoi, Vietnam this year, we look forward to celebrating many of this year’s winners during our virtual awards ceremony on 22 September.”

About SearchUnify

SearchUnify is a cognitive search platform for enterprises that fuels multiple applications for various industries and functions. SearchUnify was named “youngest product” in The Forrester Wave: Cognitive Search, Q2, 2019 and was honored with a Silver and a Bronze at the Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service 2020. It’s been named a finalist for the “Best Technology Innovation” at The Global Contact CenterWorld Awards 2020 and the “Best New Technology Solution” at the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards 2020.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

Sponsors and partners of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards include Adobo Magazine, BRComm, PR Newswire Asia, and the Korea Business Communicators Association.

