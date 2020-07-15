Last Chance: Register for Transform, VB's AI event of the year, hosted online July 15-17.
A European appeals court has ruled that Apple does not have to pay a $15 billion tax bill that had been levied by the European Commission which accused the tech giant of abusing Irish tax laws.
Le #TribunalUE annule la décision de la @EU_Commission sur des rulings fiscaux irlandais en faveur d’ @Apple #taxruling #Apple #EUCommission #AidedEtat pic.twitter.com/ET9UXceYDW
This story is developing. More to come.