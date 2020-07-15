Last Chance: Register for Transform , VB's AI event of the year, hosted online July 15-17.

Alex Pasykov, the founder of the world’s first LGBTQI+ social network and dating app responds to Blued IPO

Alex Pasykov, the founder of TAIMI, the world’s first LGBTQI+ social network and dating app responds to Blued IPO: In light of Blued going public in the US, Pasykov says, the fact that Blued is actively pursuing the international market is encouraging for TAIMI, a US-based LGBTQI+ platform that in just two years hit over 7 Million users in tier 1 markets.

TAIMI is well known among LGBTQI+ people and media for its social mission to combat homophobia. The social network and dating app strives to be an inclusive product for all LGBTQI+ people regardless of their sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

Although TAIMI fully supports healthy competition and wishes Blued tremendous success, the app which boasts profits is not eyeing public trading just yet. However, Pasykov is not ruling out the possibility in the near future. Especially, given that in just 2 years TAIMI has grown its MAU to 1 Million.

“We are not looking at filing for an IPO just yet, but that may be an option soon. TAIMI has seen tremendous growth in terms of its social networking activity since the quarantine measures were implemented around the world. It tells us that people are seeking communication and relationships, especially during these difficult times. Our platform continues to actively grow, and we are constantly implementing new features like the upcoming Live Streams. On a personal note, I am glad to see that more LGBT+ products are entering the global market. Especially, products like Blued that actively educate their users about LGBT+ health services,” adds Pasykov, TAIMI founder.

TAIMI recently sponsored a video series aimed at promoting equality and raising awareness during a very difficult Pride 2020 season. The world’s first LGBTQI+ social network and dating app joined Attitude Magazine for the Pride At Home event showcasing amazing and inspirational LGBTQ+ people and allies.

Michelle Visage, Michael Cashman, Courtney Act, Bisi Alimi, Peter Tatchell and Amrou Al-Kadhi shared their first Pride experiences, what Pride means to them and why they believe Pride is more important than ever these days.

To TAIMI Pride is not a seasonal thing, but a 365 a year experience. The company truly understands the challenges associated with global expansion because the LGBTQI+ app is currently available in over 45 countries. Therefore, TAIMI extends its congratulations to Blued and looks forward to more exciting news from its latest competitor.

TAIMI is for all LGBTQI+ people, regardless of where they identify on the sexuality and gender spectrum. The world’s first LGBTQI+ social network and dating app provides all its users with a safe and secure space to join custom groups, create posts, and share their stories. TAIMI has several layers of verification, 24/7 profile moderation, around-the-clock live support, and PIN/Fingerprint/Face recognition. TAIMI has zero-tolerance for judgment, discrimination, hate or aggression. TAIMI is free and available to download in the App Store and Google Play. A subscription-based premium version is also available.

