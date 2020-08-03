Management liability package includes Directors & Officers, Employment Practices Liability, and Fiduciary coverage offered instantly online

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 3, 2020–

CoverWallet, an Aon company and a leading digital insurance platform for businesses, today announced a new digital insurance product for venture capital (VC)-backed startups. With this new management liability package, VC-backed startups can instantly buy and manage Directors & Officers insurance (D&O), Employment Practices liability (EPL), and Fiduciary coverage online.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005064/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The management liability package is designed for companies from Seed through Series C and adds to the insurance policies already available through CoverStartups, a dedicated platform for high-growth companies. Based on a proprietary algorithm that assigns a Rating Factor using a VC’s past performance, the product categorizes investors into tiers based on their track records and due diligence processes. For startups, the result is a shorter application process and more precise coverage to protect against their risks.

“After launching CoverStartups two years ago, we saw the need for a better insurance experience and product for high-growth startups when it came to management liability, and especially D&O coverage,” said Inaki Berenguer, CEO and co-founder of CoverWallet. “By continuing to take a customer-centric approach and harnessing new datasets, CoverWallet is able to deliver startups a faster, simpler and more convenient experience for buying and managing insurance.”

The management liability offering, which was developed in collaboration with Boost, is fully admitted, which means it is licensed by state insurance commissioners. Management liability builds on CoverStartups’ existing insurance offerings that include General Liability, Worker’s Compensation, Errors & Omissions, Cyber Liability, Commercial Property and Professional Liability, enabling startups to buy and manage their insurance all in one place.

The management liability package also includes:

Access to a seamless online platform to manage insurance efficiently

The ability to pay in monthly installments or in full

A dedicated team that specializes in insurance for growth companies to answer any questions

Broad Subsidiary language, which allows for coverage to apply to subsidiary businesses

Coverage for Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs), which are key to founders and employees

For more information, please visit www.coverstartups.com.

About CoverWallet, an Aon company

CoverWallet, an Aon company, is dedicated to making commercial insurance simple, fast and convenient. With leading carriers as partners, CoverWallet helps customers around the world quickly get the insurance coverage they need so that they can get back to what matters – growing and managing their business. Powered by deep analytics, thoughtful design and state-of-the-art technology, CoverWallet is reinventing the $200 billion commercial insurance market for small and medium-sized businesses.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn

Stay up to date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and hear from Aon’s expert advisors in The One Brief.

Sign up for News Alerts here

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200803005064/en/

Hally Peck

+ 1 646 453 4168

hally.peck@coverwallet.com