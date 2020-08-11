Third funding round closed in under eight months will further accelerate development and distribution of the company’s disruptive SASE offering

Perimeter 81, a leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Network as a Service provider, announced today that it has completed a $40 million Series B round led by Insight Partners. The financing will help support Perimeter 81’s rapid growth and accelerate the company’s hiring and development, furthering its disruption of the traditional VPN and Firewall markets.

Perimeter 81 simplifies network security for the modern and increasingly remote and mobile workforce. Since its 2018 inception, the company has emerged as a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), growing over 400% in annual recurring revenue year-over-year. Perimeter 81 has previously raised $25 million from its seed investor Spring Ventures led by Aviv Refuah, and Series A investors SonicWall and Toba Capital. Three rounds of funding were completed in under eight months as a result of the high demand for the company’s solutions and exponential customer growth across all major geographies.

“With COVID-19, we witnessed an incredible surge in the demand for our services as the transition to remote work — which occurred virtually overnight — illuminated the need for companies worldwide to depart from their legacy hardware-based security and fully embrace a holistic, cloud edge network,” said Perimeter 81 co-founder and CEO, Amit Bareket. “We are thrilled that Insight Partners embraces our vision and shares our belief in the importance of forever transforming the way organizations are consuming cyber and network security.”

“We’ve had a long relationship with Insight Partners and have always been closely aligned on the significance of strong SaaS offerings and the value they bring to the market,” said co-founder and CPO, Sagi Gidali. “We are confident that in working together, we can continue to develop highly innovative network security solutions and further disrupt this industry.”

Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for EMEA and a Gartner Cool Vendor, Perimeter 81 has gained immediate market traction and quickly acquired close to 1,000 customers – including Fortune 500 companies and some of the most prominent organizations in government, entertainment, technology and AI.

“Over the last few months, companies globally have been forced to initiate a distributed workforce model with the need for employees to securely connect to their company’s network and online resources,” said Thomas Krane, Principal at Insight Partners who will be joining the Perimeter 81 board. “Perimeter 81 has successfully solved this challenge by bringing the security requirements of Fortune 500 companies into an accessible cloud-based platform suited for the remote workforce. We are thrilled to continue our commitment to the Israeli cyber ecosystem and partner with Amit, Sagi, and the rest of the team on the next phase of their ScaleUp journey.”

Perimeter 81’s user-centric and highly intuitive Secure Network as a Service enables businesses to more easily secure access to local network resources, cloud environments, and business applications. It also offers user and branch internet security, branch interconnectivity and endpoint security.

In February 2020, Perimeter 81 unveiled a new Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform that combines its Network as a Service offering with advanced cloud security capabilities from SonicWall. This collaboration is consolidating a variety of essential networking and security tools into a single platform, eliminating tool sprawl and providing a one-stop-shop for cybersecurity services. Perimeter 81 has launched DNS Filtering, and with SonicWall, will continue to roll out security features to customers throughout 2020, starting with FWaaS.

The company is rapidly expanding, hiring for multiple positions across its Sales, Marketing and R&D teams, and is opening a new office in California.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight’s mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

About Perimeter 81

Perimeter 81 is a leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) provider that has taken the outdated, complex and hardware-based network security technologies, and transformed them into one unified, scalable and easy-to-use software solution – simplifying secure access for the modern and distributed workforce. Founded by two IDF elite intelligence unit alumni and serial entrepreneurs, CEO Amit Bareket and CPO Sagi Gidali, Perimeter 81 is headquartered in Tel Aviv, the heart of the startup nation, and has offices in New York and California. Perimeter 81’s clients range from small businesses to Fortune 500 corporations across a variety of sectors, and our partners are among the world’s foremost integrators, managed service providers and channel resellers. To learn more visit www.perimeter81.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

