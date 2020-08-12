LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 12, 2020–

The Stephens Group, LLC (“The Stephens Group”) is pleased to announce the promotions of Rob Dickinson and Jens Talbert to Senior Associate.

Mr. Dickinson joined the firm in 2018 and works on investments in Catalyst Acoustics Group, Pearlman Group, and Spitzer Industries. Mr. Talbert joined the firm in 2020 and works on investments in Armor, Kele, and Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams.

Witt Stephens, Chairman and CEO of The Stephens Group, said, “We are pleased to recognize Jens’ and Rob’s hard work and efforts with promotions. Since joining the firm, they have been key members of our investment team focused on both evaluating new investment opportunities and supporting our management partners with value creation initiatives. We are excited to promote from within and we look forward to their contributions going forward.”

About The Stephens Group, LLC

The Stephens Group, LLC is a private investment firm that partners with talented management teams to help build valuable businesses. Backed by the resources of the Stephens family, our team has a long history of providing sophisticated, strategic expertise and taking a partnership approach to help companies successfully achieve their strategic visions and build long-term value. With over $1.5 billion invested since 2006, The Stephens Group targets investments in industries across the U.S., including industrial and commercial products and services, specialty distribution, B2B food and consumer products, technology infrastructure and tech-enabled services, as well as select opportunistic situations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200812005083/en/

Ronald M. Clark

General Counsel

The Stephens Group, LLC

pressreleases@stephensgroup.com

501.377.3401