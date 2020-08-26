Chartline Capital Partners is the first company to join Pointr’s Series B round as Ben duPont and Phil Stern join Pointr as board advisors

Pointr doubles sales year on year for its indoor location platform, accelerates US growth with new Boston office

Indoor location tech even more relevant as Covid-19 speeds up the need for smart and safe buildings

Pointr, a global indoor location technology firm, announces that Ben duPont and Phil Stern joined the company as strategic board advisors. The appointment comes as Pointr opens Series B round with Chartline Capital Partners, in addition to existing investors.

Pointr saw revenue double year on year for 4 years straight for its Deep Location platform that supports indoor positioning, wayfinding, real-time occupancy counts, visitor flows, contact tracing and geofencing. The company has seen accelerated demand in recent months as businesses aim to make buildings safe in the age of COVID-19.

“Pointr has been on a steady growth track as they managed to position themselves as leaders in indoor location technology,” said investor Ben duPont, Managing Director at Chartline Capital Partners. “As people head back to buildings, now is the perfect time to make buildings safer and smarter and Pointr is well-positioned in a market that is expected to grow at 40% CAGR and reach $25bn in 5 years.”

“We are excited to welcome tech investors Ben duPont and Phil Stern to the team. Their expertise will support our US growth as we bring the power of location to buildings globally. Our Deep Location technology makes buildings safer and smarter in a way that’s highly scalable and easy to integrate with existing systems, as we partner with blue-chip firms such as Honeywell and Panasonic Lighting. We’ve already rolled out in over 1,000 buildings and counting”, said Ege Apkinar, CEO at Pointr.

This appointment reflects Pointr’s success and ambition in the North American market. Ever since Pointr’s first deployment in the U.S. 3 years ago, the company has secured high-profile contracts across 50 states with customers such as the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, two the U.S.’s largest department store chains and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

About Pointr

Pointr is a global leader in indoor location. Pointr’s Deep Location® software technology uses machine-learning techniques to create the best performing and the only scalable indoor location technology available today. Deep Location® enables location-based services such as digital mapping, navigation, location tracking, geofencing and powerful location-based analytics. We work with major customers in retail, smart workplace, aviation and hospitality across North America, Europe and Asia. Find out more at www.pointr.tech

About WorkSafe™

As businesses reopen, WorkSafe™ helps employers ensure business continuity, reassure their employees and enforce compliance. WorkSafe is an enterprise solution that enables contact tracing, occupancy limits, congestion management, safe routing and cleaning monitoring. The technology builds on Pointr’s real-time indoor positioning software which has already gained global recognition. WorkSafe is compliant with all data privacy rules and can be rolled out instantly with no hardware required. Find out more at http://worksafe.pointr.tech

