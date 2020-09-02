Conversation Intelligence leaders’ new analytics experience delivers unmatched insights into revenue key performance indicators

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 2, 2020–

Chorus.ai, the No. 1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high growth Revenue teams, announced new advanced analytics capabilities in the platform that provide Revenue leaders with unparalleled insights into the most effective indication of revenue momentum: the health of their relationships with customers and what is being said in those interactions. The updated capabilities include a comprehensive collection of reports built on advanced AI that measures different aspects of customer interactions such as rep activity levels, conversation skills, sales skills, deal intelligence, and market intelligence. It also exclusively provides the ability to deeply drill down to listen to the specific moments behind the data.

These advancements come after Chorus’ $45m Series C, furthering the vision for a connected CI and the company’s mission to help the enterprise bring their best to every interaction and the voice of the customer back to every decision. A connected CI platform weaves into an organization’s systems and workflows to provide powerful data and insights both in the platform and directly to other applications where Sales & Customer Success reps and leaders already work, such as their CRM. This provides actionable insights from customer conversations and ensures data is always up to date and consistent across teams.

“Helping the world’s fastest-growing companies understand the moments that drive positive outcomes and replicating them across their Go-to-Market organizations is the new standard for developing brilliant customer relationships,” said Jim Benton, CEO of Chorus.ai. “Data is only helpful when it’s accessible and actionable, which is why we’re committed to ensuring our platform delivers the most impactful insights available for frontline reps all the way up to CEOs. Context is the most important aspect of getting truly actionable insights. The deal size, sales cycle, and complexity of the sales process matters. We’re able to deliver granular and 10,000-foot views of performance intelligence, revenue intelligence, and relationship intelligence because we own the most advanced AI on the market and continue to invest in innovation.”

The new analytics suite provides unparalleled visibility into key performance indicators. Chorus is the only Conversation Intelligence platform to offer the breadth and depth of insights now available. Not only does Chorus offer bespoke analysis, 20 out-of-the-box reports, and aggregate trend comparisons, the platform also provides Revenue leaders with the ability to evaluate the impact of what’s being measured by drilling into the moments driving the report. Chorus’s analytics also shows the effect on sales stage conversions and if it leads to a closed-won or closed-lost deal as well as the ability to identify changes and trends over time.

“The analytics from Chorus provide exceptional insights which help our processes like ramp time, rep coaching and company-wide collaboration,” said Jeramee Waldum, Vice President of Global Sales at Mavenlink. “Whether to find out if reps are using too many filler words, discover where most prospects are most engaged, or understand if brand messaging is as impactful as necessary, we trust the platform to give both granular and big-picture insights on how to win more deals.”

Additionally, the new advanced analytics experience prioritizes momentum and coaching signals in the interface, so each individual on every recording is empowered to understand deal and call context, as well as performance metrics. This provides sellers with an easy visual indication of performance, as well as quantifiable metrics on key conversation skills like filler words, engaging questions and longest monologues. This enables the front line to self-coach and improves skills that drive deal momentum.

“Our Product and Engineering teams are on a mission to build the most intuitive and innovative CI platform. Today’s B2B customers expect the same experience in their software purchases as they do in their own consumer apps,” said Dominik Facher, VP of Product at Chorus.ai. “Conversation Intelligence buyers demand deep intelligence and enterprise-grade reporting as much as a consumer-grade experience for the frontline. We believe these updates will help us provide the experience customers expect.”

To learn more about Conversation Intelligence or to schedule a Chorus product demo, visit Chorus.ai.

About Chorus.ai

Chorus.ai is the No.1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high-growth Revenue teams. Founded in 2015, Chorus.ai’s Conversation Intelligence Platform identifies and helps teams replicate the performance of top-performing reps by analyzing their sales meetings. These insights serve as the foundation of an effective coaching strategy for sales and customer success teams and provide insight into the voice-of-the-customer across the entire organization. Customers like Zoom, Mavenlink, Qualtrics, Adobe, and GitLab ramp new hires to productivity 30-50% faster and see an increase in quota attainment from 20-to-100%. Chorus.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Tel Aviv, Toronto, and Boston.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005328/en/

Jake Doll

BLASTmedia for Chorus.ai

chorus@blastmedia.com

317-806-1900 ext. 119