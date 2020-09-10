Israeli startup accessiBe passes the 50k client mark as it continues on its goal to make the entire internet accessible by 2025.

accessiBe, the market leading AI-powered web accessibility solution, recently released its new interface with never-before-seen features in the web accessibility industry. The newest update introduces Accessibility Profiles, which bundle together common accessibility combinations that address the needs of a specific disability. The profiles make the internet even more welcoming to users with disabilities by providing faster, simpler, and more comprehensive ways to browse websites.

Prior to the release, the accessiBe web accessibility interface allowed the user to select each highly effective adjustment that they wanted to implement, one at a time. The new Accessibility Profiles allow users to choose multiple accessibility features at once. There are 6 Accessibility Profiles:

Epilepsy safe profile

Visually impaired profile

Cognitive disability profile

ADHD-friendly profile

Blind users (screen readers) profile

Keyboard navigation (motor-impaired) profile

The accessiBe team spent the last 8 months of their ongoing research designing the new features, in collaboration with the advisors and testers with disabilities who actively shape all of accessiBe’s features. The company also recently passed the milestone of 50,000 clients, including BMW, Hilton, and HStern, and held a funding round in May 2020 led by K1 Investment Management LLC, which raised $12 million.

The web accessibility market is set to keep expanding

The web accessibility market is currently valued at around $481 million, and it’s predicted to rise by 4.5% CAGR by 2026, largely because of the aging global population. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2 billion people worldwide will need at least one assistive technology by 2030.

The latest accessiBe features come when the Internet has become undoubtedly essential. COVID-19 has made society even more reliant on the web, significantly emphasizing the need for accessible websites so that users with disabilities can read news and safety guidelines, order groceries and medication, access medical services, enjoy entertainment, and connect with friends online. Long Covid is likely to cause a spike in people living with disabilities in the coming months.

Web accessibility regulations are becoming stronger.. Canada’s Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) requires private sector compliance with WCAG 2.0 guidelines by the end of 2020. The European Accessibility Act (EAA) enforces accessibility for all EU websites by 2025. In the US, accessibility lawsuits reinforce that ADA title III applies to websites.

“Accessibility Profiles bring us another step closer to our goal of making the entire internet accessible by 2025,” says Shir Ekerling, CEO and co-founder of accessiBe. “We can only achieve it by listening to our team of users with disabilities who guide us to improve even more and spreading the word to every website owner around the world.”

About the company

accessiBe was established in 2016 by a trio of experienced marketing and ad agency owners. Their work with SMBs opened their eyes to the need for an AI-powered accessibility solution that would make it easy for website owners to open up their websites to users with disabilities.

Since its launch in 2019, accessiBe has consistently expanded its client base across the US and other countries, while also continually refining its solution in response to ongoing consumer research.

