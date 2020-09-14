Breakthrough Internal Talent Mobility Platform Unleashes Employees Hidden Skills and Organizational Capacity

Hitch Works, Inc. has launched a new internal talent mobility platform, Hitch™, which transforms the workplace into an inclusive, agile, and adaptive enterprise. Deployed over three years with large enterprises, Hitch has a proven track record of transforming organizations’ ways of working and driving greater productivity at scale with several global customers, including Allianz Global Investors, Dolby Laboratories, and HERE Technologies. According to Gartner, the Internal Talent Marketplace is expected to become a transformative market segment within the $30.5B Human Capital Management sector.1

On September 16, 2020, Hitch’s award-winning Founder and CEO, Kelley Steven-Waiss, and world-renowned HR industry analyst, educator, and thought leader, Josh Bersin, will co-lead “Rethink Talent Mobility: Designing Talent Operating Models for the New Era” webinar. Joined by HERE Technologies leaders, they will share how Hitch is changing the way the workplace sees its workforce. To register, visit Hitch.Works.

“Hitch is an AI-based talent mobility solution with an experienced management team,” said Josh Bersin, a global HR industry analyst. “The founder of Hitch has successfully implemented the agile model of talent mobility, and has a deep understanding of its benefits and applications.”

By using its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms, Hitch matches the right skills to the right work. Hitch enables companies to visualize hidden skills within their organizations to maximize internal talent, increase enterprise agility, and build diverse teams. Companies using the platform seamlessly build unbiased, cross-functional teams, while keeping their workforce upskilled, reskilled, and engaged.

“Hitch provides companies complete visibility into the skills and passions of their employees, and matches them to project-based or full-time roles,” said Kelley Steven-Waiss. “Our Dynamic Teaming capability enables companies to staff mission-critical projects with internal talent and adapt quickly to changing market forces, all while maintaining work continuity and speed.”

Hitch has an experienced team of leaders, including former CHRO Kelley Steven-Waiss, who recently received the 2020 YWCA Silicon Valley’s 36th Annual Tribute to Women of Distinction Award for her outstanding business leadership. She brought together visionary HR practitioners, data scientists, and design experts to build this next-generation platform for the future of work.

“One of the many things I love about Hitch is the transparency – everybody can see every work opportunity, which was not visible before Hitch,” said George Hudgens, VP of People and Work Innovation at Dolby Laboratories. “Workforce planning was a major initiative at Dolby, and Hitch successfully helped catalog our talent and increase career opportunity awareness, while improving project transparency across departments, divisions, and continents.”

About Hitch Works, Inc. (Hitch)

Hitch is the Internal Talent Mobility Platform for the enterprise that accelerates productivity and performance with its existing talent. Hitch seamlessly matches the right internal talent and skills to the right work, whether project-based or full-time. This internal talent marketplace creates a culture of inclusion, mobility, learning, growth, and engagement where people feel valued, and the organization achieves higher productivity and performance while retaining its most valuable talent. For more information, visit www.hitch.works.

About Kelley Steven-Waiss

Kelley Steven-Waiss is the Founder and CEO of Hitch Works, Inc. (Hitch), board director of FormFactor, Inc., and former CHRO and Chief Innovation Officer of HERE Technologies. She has been a CHRO in technology for 12 years, with more than 25 years of executive management and consulting experience in human resources, change management, and corporate communications. Kelley is also the proud mother of four children, recipient of the 2020 YWCA Silicon Valley’s 36th Annual Tribute to Women Award for her business leadership, and co-author of The Inside Gig: How Sharing Untapped Talent Across Boundaries Unleashes Organizational Capacity, released in April 2020. Connect at linkedin.com/in/kelleystevenwaiss.

