Chorus.ai, the No. 1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high growth sales teams, today announced that they have been selected by Zoom Video Communications, Inc., to be a featured launch partner for the new Zapps app marketplace, presented at Zoomtopia 2020. This new product helps Revenue teams be their best in every interaction and share the voice of the customer with every stakeholder by providing a Chorus-powered companion application that will enhance the productivity of virtual meetings and fundamentally change the way work gets done in a virtual environment.

“Zoom has revolutionized how companies do business and in today’s remote world is the primary way Revenue teams meet with their customers. With Zapps, a more seamless and data-connected future is possible, something we at Chorus.ai believe to be paramount for the remote, global workforce,” said Jim Benton, CEO of Chorus.ai. “With our Chorus Zapp and native Zoom integration, Revenue teams will be better prepared to drive deal momentum by putting relationship intelligence and real-time insights at their fingertips.”

Chorus’ new Zoom Zapp builds on the long-standing partnership between companies. In 2019, Chorus announced the first native Zoom integration, delivering the most secure recording compliance and seamless experience for the enterprise. Now, with Zapps, Chorus is again a launch partner to create more productive, efficient customer meetings that leads to better performance.

Chorus’ Zapp will transform how Revenue teams interact in real-time with customers, from the first hello to delivering on next steps, by helping them:

Prepare for the meeting right from the Zoom client – The Chorus Zapp brings Relationship Intelligence like critical deal information to the Zoom client before you begin the meeting. This helps reps and executives quickly prepare with deal momentum insights like key call snippets, emails, and next steps from prior calls along with important deal context like stage, amount, key stakeholders, and the forecasted close date.

The Chorus Zapp brings Relationship Intelligence like critical deal information to the Zoom client before you begin the meeting. This helps reps and executives quickly prepare with deal momentum insights like key call snippets, emails, and next steps from prior calls along with important deal context like stage, amount, key stakeholders, and the forecasted close date. Host more productive, successful meetings – The Chorus Zapp provides on-call coaching to drive better outcomes by displaying information to help revenue professionals better engage customers like participants and trackers about key topics they discussed in prior meetings, such as legal, budget, security, competitors, and more. Chorus will also display the talk time of each participant in real-time so that reps can proactively ask questions to get everyone talking.

The Chorus Zapp provides on-call coaching to drive better outcomes by displaying information to help revenue professionals better engage customers like participants and trackers about key topics they discussed in prior meetings, such as legal, budget, security, competitors, and more. Chorus will also display the talk time of each participant in real-time so that reps can proactively ask questions to get everyone talking. Engage in team selling to keep deals moving – Engage colleagues in the moment to ask for help or keep them informed. The Chorus Zapp makes it simple to time-stamp a moment or tag a colleague to answer a question or review a key call moment to understand the voice of the customer.

Engage colleagues in the moment to ask for help or keep them informed. The Chorus Zapp makes it simple to time-stamp a moment or tag a colleague to answer a question or review a key call moment to understand the voice of the customer. Take notes, bookmark moments, and follow up with ease – The Chorus Zapp makes it simple to bookmark key moments and add notes. This, combined with Chorus’ real-time transcription and analysis, means Revenue professionals have everything they need to send recaps immediately after the meeting concludes.

“Sales are won through relationships. The team at Chorus.ai has proven this time and time again by harnessing the Voice of the Customer to drive revenue, but Zapps will provide a new level of insights on pivotal moments, as soon they happen,” said Ryan Azus, CRO at Zoom. “Once reps and leaders see the full-360 data that is available from Chorus and Zapps, Revenue teams will never work the same way again.”

To learn more about how Chorus Zapps will transform the way Revenue teams do business, visit Chorus.ai.

About Chorus.ai

Chorus.ai is the No.1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high-growth sales teams. Founded in 2015, Chorus.ai’s Conversation Intelligence Platform identifies and helps teams replicate the performance of top-performing reps by analyzing their sales meetings. These insights serve as the foundation of an effective coaching strategy for sales and customer success teams and provide insight into the voice-of-the-customer across the entire organization. Customers like Zoom, Mavenlink, Qualtrics, Adobe, and GitLab ramp new hires to productivity 30-50% faster and see an increase in quota attainment from 20-to-100%. Chorus.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Tel Aviv and Boston.

