Whether you’re vlogging or videoconferencing, backgrounds are tricky.

If you sit in front of a blank white wall while you converse with friends, family, or business associates, you look like you’re in a hostage video. But if you turn the camera around and let your entire home by your backdrop…well, not many of us want professional clients and casual acquaintances scoping out the details of our home to see the full three-ring circus that happens there.

Whether you need to jazz up your video backgrounds or just want to maintain a little privacy, XSplit VCam ($19.99, 59 percent off) conjures up a simple custom background for any video production, conferencing, or vlog video that looks great.

While it looks like video magic that might take some serious production skills, the XSplit app is incredibly easy to use. Once you sync with your camera, you can rifle through several different built-in videos or still image options to serve as your background — or upload a new one of your own. You can choose your favorite jpg, gif or png image, pick a web page or even play a YouTube clip or your own personal video behind you as you speak.

No matter what you choose as your new background, XSplit also comes with a host of light adjustment options, like allowing you to add a soft blur to any background to smooth out or totally obscure distractions. That draws your viewer’s attention right where you want it — to a crystal clear image of yourself right at the center of your frame.

Whether you’re having fun with a podcast video, a vlog, game streaming, or even doing your own talk shows; or handling professional obligations like video conferencing, virtual interviews, or consultation services, XSplit allows you full control over what your audience sees. And that’s all without needing expensive green screens, complicated lighting setups, or tons of space.

XSplit is compatible with all the major video chat apps and conferencing solutions and integrates seamlessly for users streaming live video on broadcast services like Open Broadcaster Software (OBS) or Steamlabs.

Right now, a lifetime subscription to XSplit VCam, usually a $49.95 value, is on sale for just $19.99 with this current offer.

