Chorus.ai, the No. 1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high growth Revenue teams, today provides proprietary data to inform business goals and strategies for 2021 with the launch of an on-demand State of Conversation Intelligence 2020 Q4 Benchmarks report.

The data, updated monthly, provides insights and guidance into 10 critical revenue operations components such as C-suite participation in sales calls, how many cold calls or demos are needed to make a sale, how revenue organizations create virtual pipelines and more. Designed as an on-demand and interactive resource, the insights provide cutting-edge intelligence only Chorus.ai can provide. Each dataset is aggregated from over 35 million anonymized customer calls on both won and lost deals.

“Revenue teams are nimble and innovative, but with so many changes in 2020, what businesses need is a single source of truth to truly compare their goals, strategies and pipeline. With our State of Conversation Intelligence benchmarks data, we’ve analyzed the patterns across millions of calls to share what’s actually driving positive, revenue-impacting outcomes,” said Jim Benton, CEO of Chorus.ai. “Chorus insights are critical for Revenue teams looking to see gaps and opportunities in their GTM strategies.”

Chorus has been freely providing best practices and Conversation Intelligence for months, as Benton has hosted the Weekly Briefing throughout the year with GTM executives. The reports recapture these insights, expanding topics and providing more information through updated interactive dashboards business leaders can access on-demand, like:

C-Suite Participation in Sales Calls. C-Level executives have been joining sales calls at a rate 108% higher than they were in January, but there is an 81% drop in C-Suite meeting attendance from the first to the second call. Sales teams must ensure meetings are airtight and up-leveled from the first interaction.

C-Level executives have been joining sales calls at a rate 108% higher than they were in January, but there is an 81% drop in C-Suite meeting attendance from the first to the second call. Sales teams must ensure meetings are airtight and up-leveled from the first interaction. How Many Cold Calls Does it Take to Make a Sale? Cold Call Connect Rates have fluctuated throughout the year, with a 6% dip in average quarterly voicemail connect rates from Q2 to Q3, but people are still picking up the phone. Phone connections cannot be the only method of interaction, with multi-channel processes and targeting well defined.

Cold Call Connect Rates have fluctuated throughout the year, with a 6% dip in average quarterly voicemail connect rates from Q2 to Q3, but people are still picking up the phone. Phone connections cannot be the only method of interaction, with multi-channel processes and targeting well defined. Sales Demo Best Practices. A great demo doesn’t just tell a story, it shows the real day-to-day impact. Reps should be prepared for these discussions to happen quickly, as 78% of first calls will include some form of a demo.

Insights like these have helped Trey Boyer, the VP of Sales and CS at Hudl: “Sales reps may be familiar with adages like, ‘time kills all deals,’ but the depth of analysis available from Chorus proves these points with accurate data that energizes and informs our team.”

Other reports now available are: How Often Are Sales People Working; C-Suite Participation by ACV; C-Suite Behaviors in Sales Calls; C-Suite Factor in Your Deals; How Many Meetings to Close a Deal; How Revenue Orgs Create Virtual Pipeline; and How Many Touchpoints in the Ideal Sales Cycle.

To see how the reports can help Revenue teams deliver world-class experiences to customers and prospects, visit Chorus.ai.

Chorus.ai is the No.1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high-growth sales teams. Founded in 2015, Chorus.ai’s Conversation Intelligence Platform identifies and helps teams replicate the performance of top-performing reps by analyzing their sales meetings. These insights serve as the foundation of an effective coaching strategy for sales and customer success teams and provide insight into the voice-of-the-customer across the entire organization. Customers like Zoom, Mavenlink, Qualtrics, Adobe, and GitLab ramp new hires to productivity 30-50% faster and see an increase in quota attainment from 20-to-100%. Chorus.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Tel Aviv and Boston.

