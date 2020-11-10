Pharmaceutical research and development expert with decades of experience

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 10, 2020–

Saama Technologies, Inc. (“Saama”), the #1 AI clinical analytics platform company, announced today that it has appointed William H. Carson, M.D., Chairman of the Board at Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. (OPDC), to the Saama Board of Directors effective October 16, 2020.

Dr. Carson brings over 20 years of business, healthcare and pharmaceutical industry experience to his new Board of Directors position. Most recently he served as President and CEO of OPDC, where he oversaw the research and development of compounds to treat disorders in neuroscience, oncology, and cardio-renal therapeutic areas. Dr. Carson has a proven track record of successful clinical development, and extensive experience partnering with global regulatory authorities on the development and review of new pharmaceuticals for worldwide approval. A highlight of his tenure at OPDC was the approval of the first digital medicine, ABILIFY MYCITE® (aripiprazole tablets with sensor). Dr. Carson also leads the Sozosei Foundation, Otsuka’s new philanthropic initiative launched earlier this year, which focuses on decriminalizing mental health.

“As we continue to evolve Saama into the leading technology vendor of choice for accelerating drug development, Bill’s contributions will elevate the authoritative thinking for which Saama’s Board of Directors is known,” said Suresh Katta, Founder and CEO of Saama Technologies. “As a nationally recognized life sciences industry visionary, Bill will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability, enhance customer value, and help the industry expedite drug development and delivery. We look forward to his contributions and are excited to welcome him to the Saama team.”

“Saama’s leadership position as the number one AI clinical analytics company in the market, coupled with its commitment to helping life science companies accelerate drug development, make it an exciting time to join the Saama Board of Directors,” said Dr. Carson. “I am excited to add my experience to the impressive brain trust that currently comprises the board, and begin working with my fellow members.”

About Saama Technologies, Inc.

Saama is the #1 AI clinical analytics platform company, enabling the life sciences industry to conduct faster and safer clinical development and regulatory programs. Today, over 50 biotech companies use Saama’s award-winning Life Science Analytics Cloud (LSAC) platform on more than 1,500 studies, including many of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. LSAC’s rich applications facilitate an unprecedented, authoritative oversight of comprehensive clinical research data, enabling companies to file New Drug Applications (NDAs) more efficiently and bring drugs to market faster. Discover more at www.saama.com and follow Saama @SaamaTechInc.

