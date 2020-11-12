MENLO PARK, Calif. & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 12, 2020–

CIBC Innovation Banking is pleased to announce growth capital financing for Toronto and Palo Alto-based Taplytics Inc. (“Taplytics”), a single platform for both enterprise marketers and engineers to optimize the entire digital customer experience. The additional capital will help accelerate Taplytics’ customer acquisition strategy and growth plans across North America and Europe.

Taplytics breaks down legacy silos, allowing marketing and engineering teams to collaborate and help their companies grow rapidly. Some of the largest companies in the world leverage the platform to create personalized customer experiences across their web, mobile and email without compromising the brand experience through tools such as push notifications, A/B testing and email marketing.

“The Taplytics team has optimized the customer journey through tailored marketing solutions that provide an authentic brand experience, while placing customer privacy first,” said Youssef Kabbani, Director in CIBC Innovation Banking’s Menlo Park office. “In addition to its unique platform, the company has built a team dedicated to innovation in the MarTech space that positions Taplytics for accelerated growth.”

“As a product-focused company committed to innovation, we are very excited to be working with the CIBC Innovation Banking team,” said Taplytics’ Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Aaron Glazer. “This is a team that understands the space and the needs of a growing software company. They offer a breadth of services and expertise that will help us along our steep growth trajectory. We look forward to working together with CIBC Innovation Banking as we grow in the future.”

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to North American innovation companies at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking and capital markets businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

About Taplytics

Taplytics is an integrated solution for brands to improve their apps, websites, and consumer communication channels. Taplytics is the only single application for both enterprise marketers and engineers to own the entire customer experience.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005002/en/

Dexter Chu, 866-230-0090, press@taplytics.com

Katarina Milicevic, 416-586-3609, katarina.miilicevic@cibc.com