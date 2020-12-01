accessiBe creates program to assist innovative technology vendors fulfil their customers’ accessibility requirements

accessiBe, the market leader in website accessibility automation and ADA compliance, has announced the official launch of its strategic partner program today. The company is inviting other forward-thinking companies to join forces and leverage their AI-powered accessibility solution as they continue to build on its record-breaking performance over the last twelve months, which has seen the number of customers that accessiBe works with increase from less than 5,000 in December 2019 to over 69,000 today. Notable brands that utilize the accessiBe product include Billabong, GoPro, Lexus, Pacific Life and Wilson Sonsini.

Speaking about the program, Shir Ekerling, CEO & Co-Founder, said, “Our ultimate goal is to make the internet accessible for everyone, as we want to ensure that all consumers have the ability to effectively use business websites at all times, regardless of whether they are one of the 61 million people in America that suffers from a disability. By partnering with other market-leading vendors we are confident we can accelerate this vision, create significant value for all parties, and most importantly assist our disabled friends to utilize websites in an intuitive and easy-to-use manner.”

At the heart of the strategic partner program lies accessiBe’s relentless desire to provide an automated, affordable and lightweight solution which opens up new revenue streams for businesses and simultaneously helps them avoid costly and time-consuming litigation that can occur due to breaches in ADA compliance. The issue of digital accessibility has been even more critical since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with an inaccessible website resulting in consumers who rely on assistive technology or other modifications being frustrated by their inability to navigate the site, and ultimately leaving them with no other option but to explore alternative products and services.

Through working with selected partners, accessiBe has been able to serve the disabled community more efficiently and has already signed technology alliances with well-known companies including Sincro, DealerOn, RealPage, Digital Ocean, Volusion, Celerant Technology and Dentons. Strategic partners can choose the structure of partnership that best suits their individual needs, with different options including white-labeling, native integrations or reseller relationships.

“Our automotive dealer customers are more aware than ever of the need for web accessibility and compliance with ADA and WCAG standards, and Sincro’s priority is to provide them with the best solution on the market,” said Sincro President Jen Cole. “After extensive research, it was clear that accessiBe had a superior product with its unique AI-based contextual understanding functionality. Offering accessiBe’s technology in combination with our own powerful platform is invaluable in providing our dealers with more peace of mind that they’re compliant, especially given the constantly shifting legal landscape.”

To learn more about becoming an accessiBe strategic partner, visit: www.accessibe.com/strategic-partners or email strategic@accessibe.com

Strategic Partnerships Manager, Shelbi Lifshitz

+1-213-255-3103

shelbi@accessibe.com