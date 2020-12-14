Every week, some of the most exciting tech companies in the world post their latest and greatest job opportunities on Jobs.VentureBeat, powered by Jobbio. From transformative tech to gaming and beyond, Jobs.VentureBeat helps businesses from all over the US (and beyond) hire top tech talent.

As the Head of Growth, you will be a party leader. Your decisions will make or break the brand. To take the product to the next stage, you must be good at many things. You must understand the ecosystem we live and breathe in really well. You must understand people very well, both those that play the game and those that you work with. You must be able to use your instincts, but couple it with solid data to reach the best conclusion. You must understand how to evaluate resources at your disposal and quantify effort and time teams need to accomplish a goal. Most importantly, you must be relentless in your pursuit of ambitious goals because the raid team will be counting on you to be a little demanding.

Cleo is looking for a Junior Creative to join their fast-moving paid social advertising team. This is both a conceptual and executional role, working alongside a copywriter, creative director and head of growth to come up with new ad concepts for social media and building on previous ideas.

This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to do work that matters and grow into a more senior role. More specifically you’ll be working with the team in weekly sprints to concept and create delightful ads across FB, IG, SC, and TT. You will design all creative for paid social campaigns, ranging from Facebook and Instagram stories, to Snapchat and TikTok video edits. You will give and receive feedback through design critique and be continuously up to date with emerging trends in social, culture and technology.

eShopWorld currently have an opening for an Engineering Lead in their Dublin office. Working in an agile environment you will be part of the product team contributing to the ongoing evolution of eShopWorld’s suite of eCommerce products. This will mean working with Product Owners, Scrum Masters and QA Engineers in their development teams based in Dublin and Newry.

They are looking for someone that will fit in with their culture of collaboration, communication and teamwork. Refactoring should not be an issue and is actively encouraged. Test driven development should be part of your daily development tasks. You will manage a team of 5-8 software engineers, fostering a continuous improvement and growth mindset, while providing hands on code reviews, mentorship and regular feedback.

This is a fantastic opportunity for a DTC performance marketing leader to 100% own the paid social efforts of a rapidly scaling metabolic optimization brand. The company spends $50k – $100k+ per day on paid social and will be doubling that in 2021, so they really need a savvy paid social veteran to scale up the dedicated social team to deliver against our growth objectives.

If you live and breathe Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, etc., are an expert at architecting all campaign types (awareness, acquisition, retention, etc.), you come alive at crafting strategy, flourish while directing creative teams to produce ads that convert, drive flawless campaign execution and have an aggressive, high-octane mindset and love to win, then this might be the job for you!

OakNorth is the next-generation credit and monitoring platform that provides banks and lending institutions with the insight and foresight needed to create a better borrowing experience for the Missing Middle – the growth business who are the backbones of communities and economies globally but who have been in banking’s blind spot for decades.

In this role, you will develop short and long-term marketing plans to drive awareness and adoption of the ON platform, including defining the product positioning, value proposition, and key benefits to educate and excite our customers, sales, and service teams. You will also create compelling sales and marketing collateral to drive adoption and understanding of new measurement products.