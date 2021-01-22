The facts are basically indisputable. If you’re marketing a product or service, video is an immeasurable help in getting through to your potential customers.

Almost three out of every four customers say they’d rather learn about a product or service by way of video. Meanwhile, that video also makes a massive difference in helping your message stick. Viewers retain 95 percent of a message when they watch it in a video, compared to just 10 percent from reading it in text.

So the question becomes how to make video a central piece of a company’s marketing plans if there isn’t a trained videographer on staff. Because let’s face it — nobody wants to sink hour after hour into shooting, editing, and fine-tuning a video, especially if it’s just one of many.

Video Jaguar is a time-efficient, cost-effective way of turning out loads of promotional video without wrecking your schedule.

Whether you want to create a video for social media, for training purposes, to promote an event, whatever, Video Jaguar has the means to get it done. Packed with over 900 different video templates, royalty-free music, two huge libraries of free HD images, and more, Video Jaguar has all the elements you need to have a video crafted in literally minutes.

Just choose your fully-customizable template, all loaded with pre-built professional design and animation elements, then just add your message, branding, and calls to action. Each video can be automatically sized to fit perfectly on 11 different social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and more.

Since coming up with ideas for all that shareable video content is no picnic either, Video Jaguar helps out with their 365-day calendar of ready-made curated videos around fresh topics so you reap the benefits of daily content marketing with literally none of the work. Working hand-in-hand with their built-in scheduling feature, Video Jaguar literally lets users schedule months worth of social media posts in just a few clicks.

There are no extra fees for any Video Jaguar content and everything is fully optimized for both desktop and mobile presentation.

Right now, you can enjoy all the benefits of a huge video marketing push from a year of Video Jaguar access at half off its regular price. For a limited time, it’s available now for just $49.99.

Prices subject to change.

