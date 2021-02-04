Community is at the heart of many businesses, whether it’s customers, coders, brand superfans, or whoever, and when the community is harnessed to its full potential this can support customer acquisition, retention, loyalty, and support. However, managing the myriad community touchpoints, such as GitHub repositories, newsletters, social networks, Slack, or a Discourse forum can be a laborious process, one that’s difficult to garner any meaningful insights from manually.

And that is why Commsor is setting out to help community teams generate insights from what is a potential goldmine of data by connecting to all the tools they currently use. To help in its mission, the startup today announced $16 million in a series A round of funding (at a valuation “well north of $100 million”) led by Felicis Ventures and Seven Seven Six.

Community operating system

Founded in 2019, Commsor touts itself as a “community operating system,” tying together a company’s community data to help it understand who its members are, and through what channels they’re engaging with the company. A typical user is likely to be a full-time community manager or team, though anyone from marketing to customer experience could find some use in it.

To set things up, a company connects Commsor to the various third-party APIs, be that Slack, GitHub, Twitter, or virtual events platforms such as Hopin, and then Commsor pulls all the data in and joins the dots to create profiles of its community. This could show that a specific member is active on Slack and GitHub, for example, and regularly attends a company’s virtual events.

The platform also includes a resolution pipeline that handles dedpulication, which goes some way toward ensuring that a GitHub repo community member is correctly correlated to their Twitter or Slack profile.

Moreover, Commsor makes it possible to dig down into specific platforms to see who the most active members are, which can help inform reachout programs, for example.

On the surface, all this sounds a lot like a customer relationship management (CRM) platform, but Commsor cofounder and CEO Mac Reddin disagrees.

“The big underlying difference compared to a CRM is that a CRM looks at relationships in a silo, while Commsor looks at both the relationship between a company and a community member, but also the relationship and impact that user has on the broader community,” Reddin told VentureBeat.

Although Commsor can be used by any type of business, Reddin said that it’s particularly focused on the enterprise / B2B segment for now, with customers that include corporate expenses company Spendesk and automated software testing startup Testim.

Commsor ultimately brings measurability to the mix. It can be hard to quantify the impact that community building is having on a company’s bottom line, which is why one of Commsor’s clients has used the platform to show its growth team that the community initiatives it’s running are driving leads for the sales team.

“Companies care more than ever about building genuine community around themselves, but its traditionally really hard to truly measure and understand the impact that community has on their business,” Reddin continued. “For community teams, its really about being able to prove that impact, and convert community metrics into metrics that other companies care about.”

With a fresh $16 million in the bank, Commsor said that it plans to expand its team and grow the number of third-party integrations it offers, which currently sits at 215.