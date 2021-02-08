From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI), a leading global provider of advanced contract research, development and manufacturing solutions, today announced the appointment of Scott Waldman as senior vice president, corporate development, for AMRI. Waldman will drive key growth initiatives globally, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and serve as a member of the company’s executive committee.

“We are delighted to welcome Scott to the AMRI organization to lead this critical function,” said John Ratliff, CEO, AMRI. “He brings extensive industry and transaction expertise to our organization. Scott has built an impressive track record of delivering growth throughout his career. He knows the space and understands the inherent complexities of our business. I’m confident that Scott will be a key contributor to AMRI’s continued growth journey.”

Waldman brings more than 25 years of experience to the role, in corporate development and as a general counsel and corporate lawyer, with more than 15 years focused on the pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical services industries. Most recently, he served as an advisor to private equity firms and select pharma industry clients. Previously, Waldman worked in a number of executive roles at Lonza Group, including chief strategy officer, where he led Lonza’s M&A activities.

“It is an exciting time to join the AMRI organization,” said Waldman. “This industry has underscored its impact on global health during the pandemic, demonstrating high-quality delivery and operational flexibility as it pivoted to support customers with responses to COVID-19. AMRI, in particular, is positioned for growth with its scientific strength and broad capabilities, and AMRI is ready to bolster those capabilities through acquisitions. I look forward to driving inorganic growth at AMRI.”

About AMRI

AMRI, a contract research development and manufacturing organization, partners with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. AMRI’s team combines scientific expertise and market-leading technology to provide a complete suite of solutions in discovery, development, analytical services, and API and drug product manufacturing. Learn more at www.AMRIGlobal.com.

