Most of us weren’t really ready for it…but as the past year has proven, we’re now all firmly in the video conferencing age. And whether we think about it consciously or not, the fact that we’re all on camera now does change a conference call dramatically.

We’re all so visually attuned that there’s almost always a brief moment of anxiety when we jump on a video conference, worried that our hair is a mess or that that junk in the background of our shot will make people think we’re a slob.

And once we’re on the call, it’s also easy to visually zone out, checking out another participant and their surroundings while failing to focus on the actual content of the call. With the help of CaptionSaver Pro, you’ve got an information backstop in place, there to help make sure none of the most important takeaways from a video call get lost in the shuffle.

CaptionSaver Pro works as a browser extension with Chrome, syncing seamlessly with the Google Meet video conferencing platform to offer live caption transcription. CaptionSaver is like having a secretary in your meeting, transcribing everything said and saving it so you don’t miss anything.

When you jump into a Google Meet meeting, CaptionSaver Pro immediately jumps into action. It automatically turns on Google Meet’s captioning option, which begins to appear at the bottom of your screen.

Whether you want a word-for-word recounting of everything said or just want to archive pertinent facts or comments made, CaptionSaver Pro gives you the option. You can highlight crucial statements, put a time stamp on certain discussions, save whole quotes, or drop a full transcript of the entire call right into a text document for safekeeping. From there, you can download the doc to your desktop or even push it automatically to your Google Drive cloud location.

Backed by more than 200 upvotes from Product Hunt users, CaptionSaver Pro is an easy way to chronicle all the important happenings in a video meeting with furiously scribbling notes the whole time.

A $49 value, the transcription abilities of a CaptionSaver Pro lifetime subscription are now on sale with an extra 15 percent off as part of the Presidents’ Day sale. When you enter the code PREZ2021 during your checkout, that gets you the added savings, dropping the lifetime price for CaptionSaver Pro down to just $21.24.

Prices subject to change.

