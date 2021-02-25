From TikTok to Instagram, Facebook to YouTube, and more, learn how data is key to ensuring ad creative will actually perform on every platform.

ALBANY, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–February 25, 2021–

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI), a leading global provider of advanced contract research, development and manufacturing solutions, today announced that the company has been chosen to support the development and manufacture of lipid excipients for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

For the past several months, AMRI has been providing development, scale-up and manufacturing services at a number of its global R&D and production sites, demonstrating operational flexibility and expertise to deliver capacity for lipid excipient supply for the vaccine at unprecedented speed to support the program. This critical lipid excipient surrounds and protects the vaccine’s active ingredient.

“We are proud to support Pfizer and BioNTech in this global effort to halt the spread of COVID-19 and prevent further occurrence of this devastating disease,” said John Ratliff, CEO, AMRI. “Our response to this pandemic will continue to be both rapid and reliable, reflecting our dedication to quality delivery and scientific integrity. We are committed to playing a vital role in ending this pandemic, from our work in support of antivirals and vaccines to the continued production of essential medicines used for COVID-19 patients.”

About AMRI

AMRI, a contract research development and manufacturing organization, partners with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. AMRI’s team combines scientific expertise and market-leading technology to provide a complete suite of solutions in discovery, development, analytical services, and API and drug product manufacturing. Learn more at www.AMRIGlobal.com.

