March 2, 2021

Today, itopia, a leader in cloud orchestration and automation, announced an additional $5.3 million in funding to accelerate growth and expand market opportunity. Investors include Ocean Azul Partners, Hunt Holdings, and other early itopia backers. itopia has raised $14.5 million to date with the latest funding. itopia experienced its strongest year in 2020 as the global workforce began working remotely in vast numbers due to Covid-19. The company expanded its sales and marketing activity and invested in product innovation to meet the needs of the world’s fast-growing remote workforce. itopia will launch an exciting new product for software development teams later this year.

itopia’s primary orchestration and automation capabilities enable the rapid deployment of desktops and apps on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Its cloud-native, purpose-built solution for GCP delivers the highest performance and easiest to manage workspace, leveraging GCP’s industry leading cloud infrastructure. Through an easy-to-use unified console, an entry level technician can quickly move a workforce to the cloud with secure access to corporate data and networks. Companies can also dynamically scale up and scale down resources to meet their capacity demands. itopia’s automation and orchestration technology also eliminates the day-to-day workload management burden from enterprise IT teams, optimizes cloud resources for maximum cost savings, and ensures global business continuity without disruption.

itopia remains at the forefront of the world’s transition to distributed remote workforces through cloud computing. “We believe the distributed workforce is the model of the future, as it offers unprecedented freedoms to both employees and employers,” said Jon Lieberman, Co-founder and CEO at itopia. “Whether you are a task worker or creative, working remotely provides a new found freedom to choose your desired lifestyle. For employers who adopt the model, it becomes a competitive advantage enabling them to scout and recruit the best talent in the world regardless of where they live. This new funding has enabled itopia to build an impressive team of cloud-first technologists to achieve the milestones we crossed in 2020. We plan to use this new funding to expand our team with the best talent out there to launch new product offerings to further extend our position as a global leader.”

“As a cloud orchestration solution whose sole purpose is to help companies set up and manage a distributed workforce, itopia could not have been better positioned as the pandemic fundamentally changed how and where we work. itopia’s growth in 2020 was truly impressive, and we expect growth to accelerate even faster in 2021 as they launch new products that will enable itopia to expand into new use cases within the enterprise,” said Ocean Azul Managing Director and itopia board member Bill Pruitt.

The itopia vision began in 2018 with its Cloud Automation Stack (CAS) solution that simplifies and automates the life cycle of migrating, deploying, and managing Desktop as a Service (DaaS) workloads on Google Cloud Platform. itopia CAS is the first and only DaaS automation and orchestration solution purpose-built for GCP. The global cloud infrastructure automation and orchestration market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% from 2019–2024 to an aggregate $73.4 billion by 2024.

itopia’s new funding caps an exceptional year for the company, highlighted by 300% growth and global expansion into new markets including Latin America, Europe, and Asia. itopia also launched a new go-to-market in collaboration with Google Cloud targeting the K-12 education sector and continues to see strong traction across the healthcare, Call Center/BPO, financial services, retail, and manufacturing industries.

About itopia

itopia is a comprehensive cloud orchestration and automation platform for Google Cloud Platform, simplifying IT management for desktops, apps, compute, storage, networking, and security. Enterprises use the itopia platform to facilitate increased productivity and efficiently manage distributed teams of employees. Current customers include some of the leading companies in healthcare, education, Call Center/BPO, telco, and manufacturing.

