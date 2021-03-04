From podcasts to Clubhouse, branded audio is more important than ever. Learn how brands are increasing customer loyalty and personalization with these best practices.

The conference aims to drive meaningful conversations on getting the new marketing right

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 4, 2021–

Grazitti Interactive, global digital services provider and innovation leader, is all set to host Marketing (re)Focus, 2021 on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The aim of this virtual conference is to foster insightful conversations on making marketing matter in a post-pandemic world.

Join us at Marketing (re)Focus 2021 to be a part of exciting conversations on getting the new marketing right through insightful keynotes, panel discussions, and Q&A sessions with thought leaders from across industries.

“The aim with Marketing (re)Focus is to provide an exciting avenue for some of the most focused and passionate individuals in the marketing space to strike meaningful conversations about the shift that marketing has witnessed due to the pandemic,” says Ankush Jasuja, Senior Manager, Marketing.

“The event,” explains Ankush, “is packed with exciting keynotes, panel discussions, Q&A sessions, fun interactions, and networking.”

“We’ll be exploring the evolution of marketing, competing through personalization, driving marketing agility, and the value that Martech provides” says Ankush.

“While 2020 was unprecedented in terms of the impact of world events on economic growth, 2021 is likely to truly herald the digital transformation. In fact, marketing is evolving as we speak,” explains Alok Ramsisaria, CEO, Grazitti Interactive.

“This means that businesses not only need to adapt but also get the new marketing right. The need to address, strategize, and swiftly maneuver through this change is now. Marketing (re)Focus, 2021 is one step in this direction,” he added.

Click here to register for the virtual conference.

About Grazitti Interactive

A digital innovation leader, Grazitti Interactive powers businesses of all sizes with dynamic digital marketing, data-driven decision-support, enriched customer interactions, and engaged online communities. They serve the digital innovation needs of over 1000 global customers with custom solutions and services for marketing automation, online community development, Salesforce customization, data science, and web design & development.

