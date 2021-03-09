From podcasts to Clubhouse, branded audio is more important than ever. Learn how brands are increasing customer loyalty and personalization with these best practices.

Can you believe it’s March already? We’re well and truly in the thick of 2021 — and so far, things have been pretty good. Vaccines are rolling out, and freedom feels well within our grasp.

With this new-found sense of positivity and the hope for freedom, we can think of nothing better than putting some focus on personal changes. For so many of us, that might well mean a new job. There’s no time like the present, is there? If you are looking for a new and exciting role, then you have to check out this fantastic lineup of jobs.

Checkout is looking for a Partner Growth Manager to join the Commercial Partnerships team in their fast-growing San Francisco office. You will be responsible for managing and growing the company’s platform partnerships in the Americas. Reporting directly to the Partnerships Lead, you’ll have ownership over Checkout.com’s most strategic platform partners and abundant opportunity to grow your scope and career through demonstrated impact.

This role is highly cross-functional, where you’ll work with some of the brightest minds in payments and fintech across product, engineering, sales, and marketing. With a combination of strategy, scrappiness, and grit, you’ll develop relationships with influential e-commerce players and design innovative partner programs to bring best-in-class solutions to customers.

Open Dealer Exchange (ODE), an affiliate of Reynolds and Reynolds, is looking for a Project Coordinator to join their team in Farmington Hills, Michigan. As a Project Coordinator, you will work closely with Project Managers and Product Owners to assist in the estimation of projects and administer to the priorities set by the business. To ensure accountability and efficient project delivery, you will assist in defining and implementing project management processes.

The successful candidate will support the Project Manager with administrative tasks and development of procedures while ensuring projects adhere to frameworks and all documentation is maintained appropriately and up to date. They will assess project risks and monitor interruptions to the plan while measuring project performance against baseline to identify areas for improvement.

The State Street team is looking for a qualified professional with strong experience in project management, analysis, system flows and business architecture to support the industry’s ever front-to-back client servicing platform. The successful candidate must be highly organized and be able to move seamlessly between multiple clients and phases within the sales, due diligence and implementation lifecycles. The team you will be joining is a part of a global, cross-divisional group supporting State Street AlphaSM.

If making your mark in an ever-changing, increasingly complex and competitive industry is a challenge you are up for, then this might just be the role for you!

The Senior Project Manager will join the Integration Management Office (IMO) for all Moody’s Analytics M&A initiatives. The Sr. Project Manager will be involved in coordinating the activities related to due-diligence and lead-to-cash integration of acquisition targets, with a focus on pricing strategy, financial data, operations. The role will require coordinating a cross-functional team that includes SMEs, technology teams and management across MA, Finance and the acquisition targets.

They will collect information on acquisition targets and complete due-diligence questionnaires, focusing on contract review, sales data and product and pricing. Moody’s is looking for someone with 6-8 years of related project management experience, with a heavy focus on business process. They also require someone with excellent interpersonal and communication skills and exceptional organizational and planning ability, managing multiple concurrent projects.

You will join a fast-growing team of UX / Product Experience Designers to help with the company mission of elevating Zwift’s core experiences across game, app and web.

As a Senior UX designer you will be responsible for experience designs in and around the game that are both complex and ambiguous. You will work within a cross functional agile team and across platforms to create in-depth end-to-end product experiences that have a deep impact on the users and are aligned with business needs. You will work closely and collaboratively with other teams, stakeholders and designers across the organization to achieve these goals. Through these efforts, Zwift will deliver a user experience that becomes a point of competitive differentiation.

