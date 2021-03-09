From podcasts to Clubhouse, branded audio is more important than ever. Learn how brands are increasing customer loyalty and personalization with these best practices.

ALBANY, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 9, 2021–

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI), a leading global provider of advanced contract research, development and manufacturing solutions, today announced that the company is named on “America’s Best Mid-Sized Employers 2021″ list published by Forbes.

AMRI was included in the Drugs and Biotechnology industry category of the ranking. Its 3,100 employees provide complex scientific solutions across the R&D and manufacturing continuum to pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers, helping improve patients’ lives.

AMRI launched its global Learning Initiatives for Employees program, known as LIFE@AMRI, in 2020. LIFE@AMRI offers a comprehensive development and performance framework, providing tools and opportunities for employees across the organization. The program is part of AMRI’s people excellence strategy, focused on building a diverse, inclusive and high-performing culture.

“We constantly strive to create a workplace that is in keeping with the high caliber of our employees and the importance of our patient-centered mission,” said John Ratliff, CEO, AMRI. “Recognition in the Forbes ranking this year is testament to our extraordinary team who, despite the profound challenges the world faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, continued to improve and deliver. I extend my deep gratitude to the AMRI community for your expertise, dedication and agility.”

America’s Best Employers 2021 is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc. Companies are selected through an independent survey applied to a sample of more than 50,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America.

About AMRI

AMRI, a contract research development and manufacturing organization, partners with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. AMRI’s team combines scientific expertise and market-leading technology to provide a complete suite of solutions in discovery, development, analytical services, and API and drug product manufacturing. Learn more at www.AMRIGlobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005021/en/

Jane Byram

SCORR Marketing

512-626-2758

jane@scorrmarketing.com