From podcasts to Clubhouse, branded audio is more important than ever. Learn how brands are increasing customer loyalty and personalization with these best practices.

Technology Industry Veteran to Lead Important New Phase of itopia Growth

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 9, 2021–

itopia, the leading cloud automation and orchestration solution for Google Cloud, today announced the appointment of Al Monserrat as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005145/en/

Al Monserrat is the new Chairman of the Board at itopia. (Photo: Business Wire)

Monserrat’s career spans more than twenty-five years in large enterprises and entrepreneurial ventures within enterprise software, mobility, cloud, digital payments, and business strategy. He first joined the itopia Board of Directors as a member in November 2019. He is also a board member of Seacoast Bank and has served on other technology company boards including, HYCU and Auxis.

Previously, Monserrat was President, Imaging Division, of Nuance Communications, taking the Division through its acquisition by Kofax, Inc. Before Nuance, he was CEO of RES Software (acquired by Ivanti), which he joined after a fifteen-year career at Citrix Systems, Inc., where he was part of the executive leadership team that grew the company from hundreds of millions to more than $3 billion in revenue in 2014.

“When I joined the itopia Board in 2019,” said Monserrat, “I could see the company was well positioned for a new phase of rapid growth. But none of us could foresee the extraordinary events of 2020 and their impact on the global workforce. Empowering companies to rapidly stand up remote and hybrid workforces, powered from the Cloud, is a lifeline for the enterprise. And the changes we’ve seen to how people engage with workplace technology have been permanently transformed. itopia has the right customer value proposition at the right time, and I’m proud to take up leadership of its Board.”

“Al is one of the industry greats, and enormously respected for his track record, intelligence, personal integrity and leadership. He understands the value of our solutions, and I look forward to working side by side with him as itopia accelerates its growth and better serves our customers. His leadership is critical to us as we rapidly expand our product portfolio,” said Jonathan Lieberman, CEO and Co-founder of itopia.

About itopia

itopia is a comprehensive cloud orchestration and automation platform for Google Cloud Platform, simplifying IT management for desktops, apps, compute, storage, networking, and security. Enterprises use the itopia platform to facilitate increased productivity and efficiently manage distributed teams of employees. Current customers include some of the leading companies in healthcare, education, Call Center/BPO, telco, and manufacturing.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005145/en/

itopia

Alex Shapero

949-910-1628

ashapero@itopia.com

www.itopia.com