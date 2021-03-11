From podcasts to Clubhouse, branded audio is more important than ever. Learn how brands are increasing customer loyalty and personalization with these best practices.

The firm’s third fund will be focused on funding early-stage enterprise cloud companies

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 11, 2021–

High Alpha Capital, one of the largest software venture firms in the Midwest, announced today the closing of their new $110 million fund to fuel the next generation of enterprise cloud companies. With this new fund, High Alpha will continue to invest in Pre-Seed, Seed and Series A rounds across all geographies.

Led by experienced entrepreneurs Scott Dorsey, Kristian Andersen, Eric Tobias and Mike Fitzgerald, High Alpha Capital has raised over $215M across three funds. Previous investments include companies such as Attentive, SalesLoft, Zylo, Terminus, The Mom Project, Lessonly, LogicGate, MetaCX, Socio and many more.

“High Alpha Capital III provides us with an incredible opportunity to further our mission of supporting early-stage software entrepreneurs who are shaping the future through technology. We pride ourselves on bringing entrepreneurial empathy and an operator’s mindset to each portfolio company that our team is privileged to support,” said High Alpha Managing Partner Scott Dorsey.

In the first investment from High Alpha Capital III, the firm led an $8M Series A in Chicago-based Rheaply, an asset management platform built for the circular economy. CEO Garry Cooper has received many accolades including recently winning the Rise of the Rest Virtual Tour: Equity Edition competition and being named to the Forbes Next 1000.

This announcement builds on recent momentum across the High Alpha portfolio, including recent funding rounds for SalesLoft and Attentive that resulted in $1B+ valuations for each company. High Alpha also recently completed a new 42,000 square foot office and community space in Indianapolis’s Bottleworks District, which they hope to become a primary hub for entrepreneurship in the Midwest.

The new venture fund is affiliated with High Alpha Studio, which co-founds and launches new software companies. The venture studio launched an all-time high of 10 new companies in 2020 and has started 28 companies since its founding in 2015. Recent company launches include Mandolin, Bolster, Filo, Trava, Shaker, and Luma.

About High Alpha

High Alpha, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a leading venture studio that conceives, launches and scales next-generation B2B SaaS companies. The High Alpha portfolio includes leading cloud companies Attentive, SalesLoft, Zylo, Terminus, The Mom Project, Lessonly, LogicGate, MetaCX, Socio and more. For more information visit highalpha.com or follow on Twitter @highalpha.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005616/en/

Media Contact

Drew Beechler

drew@highalpha.com

317-777-6764