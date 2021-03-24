AI is poised to impact health care dramatically, but how do you ensure it’s used equitably across all populations? Learn what’s needed.

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 24, 2021–

Growjo is happy to announce the release of the 500 fastest growing companies in NYC for 2021!

Some of the top big apple companies represented include: ExecOnline, Covera Health, Bizzabo, Rhino Labs, Even Financial, Blueground Co, Vestwell, H1, The Guarantors, Columbia Care, Backstage, Sevenrooms, Hyperscience, Socure, Attentive, LeafLink, Electric AI, Expert Institute, and Medly Pharmacy.

The 500 companies awarded range from various industries including SaaS, FinTech, Healthcare and Real Estate. “There is no shortage of growth in New York City,” said Tom Blue, CEO of Growjo. “I think what is most impressive about the awarded companies is the variety of industries they represent. In the top 10 alone, there are companies representing 7 different industries.”

To see the full list of fintech companies – Check Out the Growjo List Here

Growjo only includes companies on a high growth path that are currently under 1000 employees. The list is inclusive of all growing companies based on a variety of data sources, and submission and/or payment is not required, giving companies a more accurate depiction of how they stand in their respective markets.

For more information about Growjo, contact Jeremy Unruh, Head of Marketing – Jeremy@growjo.com

About Growjo

Growjo, the leader in awarding the fastest growing companies in the world, utilizes more than 20 unique growth indicators to assimilate the Growjo awards. Growjo recognizes the top growing companies for their accomplishments through the algorithm-based list ranking, and offers the list to anyone interested in an easily formatted and free downloadable format. If you are interested in learning more about Growjo and how you can subscribe to updates and download the free list or to make sure your company is listed, visit Growjo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005116/en/

Growjo

Jeremy Unruh, Head of Marketing

Jeremy@growjo.com