Enterprise data cloud company Cloudera has announced that its data platform is now available on Google Cloud.

The Palo Alto-based company launched the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) back in 2019, following its merger with rival Hortonworks. The CDP combined technologies from both companies, serving to bring a powerful data and analytics platform to hybrid and multicloud enterprises. At launch, the only public cloud CDP supported was AWS, though Azure was added to the mix shortly afterward. So today’s news has been a long time coming.

The multicloud

This is a big deal for several reasons, though perhaps chiefly because it positions Cloudera as a truly platform-agnostic data platform, one that could help it capture a bigger piece of the burgeoning multicloud market. While similar services from cloud rivals such as Microsoft and Google do offer some support for competing public (and private) clouds, they were ultimately designed for their respective owner’s cloud.

Cloud infrastructure spending has skyrocketed over the past year, and reports suggest businesses are eager to segue from single cloud platform providers, lured by the promise of flexibility, a way to avoid vendor lock-in, and the inherent task-specific strengths different clouds offer. Flexera’s recent State of the Cloud report noted that 93% of enterprises now use multiple cloud service providers, a factor that has led Microsoft and Google to embrace a multicloud world, though Amazon’s AWS still has some way to go on that front.

The CDP is generally available on Google Cloud from today.