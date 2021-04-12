Join us for the world’s leading event about accelerating enterprise transformation with AI and Data

If you’re a devoted brand manager, making sure compelling text, image, and video content is created and regularly shared across all your social media channels, then congratulations — you’re one of the smart ones. It’s where your average customer is spending more than two hours a day. Every day.

However, while maintaining a strong, effective presence on social platforms is critical to the performance of virtually any product or service these days, if it’s becoming a massive time suck, it could be distracting you from other critical areas of your business.

Rather than creating every individual boost yourself, social media content creator programs are turning out to be a serious timesaver. In fact, automating social posts is saving some marketers as much as 6 hours a week — and sometimes more.

HelloWoofy Social Media Management is poised with all the tools to take the reins of your most important social media platforms, helping you generate content that resonates with your audience, prompts engagement, and even results in more sales and greater visibility for your business.

You could say using HelloWoofy is like hiring a social media intern, but it’s actually more like hiring a social media manager, a knowledgeable, AI-driven workhorse that actually does a lot more than schedule a post or two.

On the easy to navigate HelloWoofy platform, members are empowered to almost magically create a social media post in just seconds for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok LinkedIn, and more. With just a few words, HelloWoofy can find images and video that matches your topic, can recommend hashtags or suggests engaging emojis based on data science, and even autocomplete your text, turning your handful of words into a smart sentence. Or even a whole paragraph. It can all be post-ready in a handful of clicks.

Meanwhile, HelloWoofy’s AI mind constantly monitors the web for content that fits with your business interests and can even auto-create, schedule, and post that new content on your set production schedule. HelloWoofy can help set up single posts or even an ongoing series of content posts.

HelloWoofy is a blur of activity, importing content via RSS feeds, translating languages, interacting with graphic editors like Canva, PicMonkey, Crello, and more, spotting trending content, monitor post analytics, and even creating content for platforms like Medium or even to Amazon Alexas everywhere.

With a one-year subscription, you can let HelloWoofy Social Media Management start doing the heavy content lifting on your social channels, a nearly $600 value available now for $49, a savings of over 90 percent. And with this limited-time deal, you’ll earn a $10 store credit within 14 days of your purchase if you spend at least $75 in-store. Just make sure your total exceeds $75 after any returns and you’re all set.

