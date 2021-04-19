There are so many incredible jobs available right now in the tech space, and we want you all to see them! We all deserve to have jobs we love, so we’re going to help you on your way. From Software engineering to designers, there are so many brilliant opportunities.

We’ve compiled a list of some really exciting roles available at the moment.

As a member of this team, you’ll be joining during exciting times as the company architects, designs, and engineers a distributed streaming pipeline to process billions of market data events each day while producing accurate and repeatable pricing. The successful candidate will take ownership for the full software development life-cycle, from understanding the needs of the business through to coding to deployment and maintenance. They will be thoughtful in testing and making sure robust systems are being developed from the ground up. The ideal candidate will have at least 5 years of software development experience in Java or Scala along with expertise in building high volume, high availability distributed systems.

In this role, the successful candidate will work alongside a team of talented software developers that work to make the data engineering experience productive and high quality. The Data Engineering paved path is still taking shape, and Airbnb wants passionate engineers to develop this to support the entire company. They’re looking for someone who has 4+ years working in Data Engineering or Data Infrastructure on building Data Engineering Tools and Frameworks, along with a strong coding ability in one of the following — Scala, Java, Python.

This role requires a multi-disciplined Senior Designer to join the Creative Team and execute a range of graphic assets across many areas of the business. Your design work will be viewed by millions of sports fans across North America on items such as homepage takeovers, static advertisements, landing pages, and print campaigns. You will also create assets for major partners across NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL. You will work closely with Copywriters, Creative Directors, Project Managers, and other Designers in Fanduel’s New York office to ensure projects meet goals and objectives, while also maintaining a high level of quality and brand consistency. This role will have the ability to translate business and marketing objectives into designs that are clear, compelling, and engaging to drive the business forward.

Outbrain is seeking a highly motivated, business oriented, self-reliant Product Analyst to join their BI group. In this role, you’ll serve as an analytics domain expert, work closely with the PM team and help drive the adoption, growth, and success of the products. If you’re excited to work in a cutting-edge big data environment, if you’re eager to expand a data-driven culture and drive actionable insights to meet changing business needs, this might be the role for you! The company wants someone who is resourceful, bright, proactive, works well independently and as part of a team, and who will be passionate about what she or he does. For this position, they’re looking for a person with exceptional analytical skills, and who is also a leader with the ability of self-learning and delivering results.

As a full-stack engineer at 3Data, you will be responsible for building the future of the 3Data WebXR platform. You’ll work closely with other members of the 3Data Product team to reduce technical debt, ideate on potential features, and implement new features and bug fixes into the platform. Since they’re a startup, you’ll have the opportunity to directly impact the direction of this exciting platform, the creation of an inclusive culture, and will get in at the ground floor of a burgeoning industry.

