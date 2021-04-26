Learn how open clouds reduce latencies to client device, improve customer and device (IoT) interactions and speed up innovations from the edge to the data center.

Technology always marches forward. And at a certain point, once a tech innovation has become commonplace, usually even the most reluctant of skeptics will ultimately get on board. Now that we’re decades into the wild, wooly worldwide web, even mom and pop businesses that never thought they’d have a need for a digital presence are equipped with websites.

But the question now is — do many of those businesses actually know how to use those websites? And we don’t just mean to update an address or make sure product information is up to date. We mean are they actually harvesting data on their site visitors that can turn into actionable information for moving their business forward?

GA Insights is a business tool that turns a company’s website into a valuable marketing resource, even going so far as to alert business owners and brand managers if there’s a problem. And GA Insights already has some big-time believers, counting companies like Spotify, HTC, Pizza Hut, and Soft Bank among those using its services.

Once you’re set up with a GA Insights account, this watchdog gets to work analyzing any and all activity on your company website. Most of that deep analytics work is spotlighted right on each user’s GA Insights business health dashboard, offering at-a-glance works at site bounce rates, goals, sales, ad spends, page load times, and more.

Rather than poring through website statistics yourself, GA Insights does that grunt work for you, issuing monthly, weekly, or even daily reports on-site activity to you or any member of your business team. That data can help you determine your own minimum and maximum thresholds for normal activity or GA Insight can use its own artificial intelligence to determine those parameters for itself.

Armed with that data, GA Insights will alert you and your team if traffic ever plunges due to an error or an outage, or when traffic spikes around something like a popular new product. These warnings can offer an instant heads up so your company can respond faster to changes, shoring up problems or — even better — maximum profits if something hits.

Emergency alerts can go out in any way they’ll best reach you and your team, from internal communications channels like Slack or Microsoft Teams right to plain old email if needed.

